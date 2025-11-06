Naperville Veterans Day Week Events and Activities

Join the Naperville community for Veterans Day week events and activities, including the Healing Field of Honor and the Marine Corps Birthday.

Naperville Healing Field Of Honor

November 7-12 at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville

From November 7–12, the Naperville Healing Field of Honor returns to Rotary Hill. During Veteran’s Day week, Rotary Hill on the Naperville Riverwalk will be transformed into a stunning display of American Flags, honoring all military personnel. Alongside the flags, a replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance will be featured, showcasing the names of over 58,000 service members who lost their lives in Vietnam from 1957 to 1975.

Resilience Tactics Workshop

11AM to 2PM on Sat., Nov. 8, on the campus of Little Friends, Inc., located at 27555 Diehl Road in Warrenville.

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in collaboration with community partners, will host the Resilience Tactics Workshop, a free event designed to support the families and supporters of Veterans and first responders who may be experiencing adverse mental health effects due to trauma and stress from their service. The essential workshop will feature a resource fair, breakout seminar sessions tailored for caregivers, and a special safe space for Veterans and first responders to share their experiences. Lunch will be provided and babysitting services will be available on-site. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/RTactics2.

Happy Birthday Marines

9AM November 10 at Veterans Plaza along the Naperville Riverwalk

Naperville Marines will commerate their 250th Birthday at Veterans Plaza along the Naperville Riverwalk. Marines, public officials, family and friends will gather for a brief tribute to all who have served during the 250-year history of the U.S. Marine Corps. Naperville Honor Guard will perform. Semper Fidelis.

Veterans Day Ceremony

10:45AM November 11 at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville

Members of the community are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony organized by Veterans from the Naperville American Legion and Judd Kendall VFW. The Naperville Municipal Band will begin with patriotic music at 10:45AM. The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence at 11AM. Always remember “11-11-11.” (Kindly note this 2025 observance at Rotary Hill will replace the ceremony usually held at Veterans Park.)

American Legion Costume Party With Heroes

7 to 10PM at Judd Kendall VFW – 908 Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled night while supporting a wonderful cause. Dress up your kids (and yourself!) in your favorite costumes and enjoy an evening of laughter, games and community spirit. All proceeds benefit DuPage County Toys for Tots—helping bring joy to children this holiday season. Don’t miss the chance to make memories, meet some heroes, and support a great cause. Entry Fee: $15 and $10 for kids (includes food & activities).

Naperville Responds Cheers For Veterans

6 to 11PM November 15 at Bobak’s Signature Events – 6440 Double Eagle Drive

Woodridge

Join Naperville Responds for the 15th Annual Cheers For Veterans Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 6 to 11PM at Bobak’s Signature Events.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres from 6 to 7PM, followed by dinner served at 7:30PM. Enjoy fine food, an open bar, a live auction, Raise the Paddle, and an inspiring keynote address by Dr. Richard Lee, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Help us honor and give thanks to our Veterans at this special event. Register at CheersForVets.givesmart.com.