Accounting Firm Eagan & Company Has Expanded

In January 2025 the accounting firm Eagan & Company joined forces with Bonnie Ansburg-Marshall-CPA.

During a recent interview, Ansburg-Marshall said even though they’ve been working together since the beginning of the year, she didn’t move into the office until August 2025.

Bill Eagan and Ansburg-Marshall appear to be like-minded as was apparent during the interview when we observed they got along very well and had very similar styles. Both accountants think of their clients as individuals with whom “to build relationships that will likely to turn into friendships.”

Certainly, when entrusting someone with payroll, business taxes and all the fundamentals of operating a business, a well-developed relationship where mutual trust is gained is important. Taking advice about how to grow a small, individual business or filing personal taxes in the most efficient and beneficial way also is top of mind for Eagan and Ansburg-Marshall.

After Ansburg-Marshall’s father and business partner, Wally Ansburg, had passed away earlier this year at the age of 88, she knew her decision last year to keep the business going by teaming up with another business partner was good for all concerned. She herself has been a dedicated accountant and certified CPA for more than 30 years.

Eagan noted he welcomed joining forces with Ansburg-Marshall because they share very similar philosophies of how to run the business and they’ve dealt with similar aspects of accounting. Plus, Wally Ansburg had served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962, gaining much respect from Eagan.

Ansburg-Marshall noted the fun-loving good nature of her father, much like Eagan’s, as another reason to team up with Eagan and Company.

For more information about Eagan and Company, call (630) 963-3323, email info@eagancpa.com or visit www.eagancpa.com. Ask for either Bill Eagan or Bonnie Ansburg-Marshall. Find their business conveniently located at 8328 Lemont Road in Darien.