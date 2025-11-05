Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: November 7-9, 2025

Discover top things to do in Naperville this weekend. Enjoy fall flavors, family fun, fundraisers, and local favorites like Kreger’s and Mesón Sabika. Celebrate the season with food, art, entertainment and 1,500 American Flags at the Naperville Healing Field Of Honor 2025. Event organizers will hold a brief opening ceremony at Rotary Hill at 5PM, Thurs., Nov. 6.

Naperville Healing Field Of Honor 2025

November 7-12 at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville

From November 7–12, the Naperville Healing Field of Honor returns to Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk, 443 Aurora Avenue. During Veteran’s Day week, Rotary Hill will be transformed into a stunning display of American Flags, honoring all military personnel as another way to express heartfelt messages of “Welcome Home!” In addition, a replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance will be featured, showcasing the names of more than 58,000 service members who lost their lives in Vietnam from 1957 to 1975, including 11 men from Naperville. Each night, an Honor Guard will sound “Taps” at 5PM and 8PM. In addition, at 8PM the Honor Guard will conduct a three-volley rifle salute in memory of the fallen, signifying “duty, honor and sacrifice.”(Kindly note, this year the annual Naperville Veterans Day ceremony will begin with music at 10:45AM at the Healing Field, followed by the observance at 11AM Tues., Nov. 11.)

Friday

Block 59 Food Drive for Loaves & Fishes

10AM to 2PM at Block 59 – Walter E. Smithe Parking Lot 476 S Rt. 59 Naperville, IL 60540

From 10AM to 2PM on Friday, Nov. 7, Brixmor is hosting a community Food Drive at Block 59, located in the Walter E. Smithe parking lot. Come together to support Loaves & Fishes, a local organization dedicated to fighting hunger and providing hope to families in need. Be a part of this meaningful effort by donating non-perishable food items. Every can, box and bag makes a difference. Whether you’re dropping off a few items or organizing a collection with friends or coworkers, your generosity will help stock the shelves for those who need it most.

Kreger’s Brats is open!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM-5PM at Serendipity Resale Shop – 461 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL 60504

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

The Rocky Horror Show

7:30PM at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Step into a world of glitter, fishnets, and rock ‘n’ roll with The Rocky Horror Show! This cult classic is a wild ride packed with outrageous characters, unforgettable songs, and over-the-top theatrical flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, this electrifying musical promises a night of pure, unfiltered fun. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. Additional showtimes 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday. Tickets are $37-42. brightsidetheatre.com/the-rocky-horror-show.

Saturday

Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at Fifth Avenue Station – 200 E. 5th Ave. Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Paint and Sip at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Looking forward to Thanksgiving morning and December… The pub will be open Thanksgiving morning to cheer on participants in the Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot. Also, save the date, Sun., Dec. 7. From 11AM to 2PM Santa and the Leprechaun will be at available at Quigley’s for family photos. BYO camera!

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Walk this way… patio days continue during beautiful autumn days!

Naperville Municipal Band Fall Concert

4PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville Municpal Band will present its Fall Concert “With Honor” at 4PM on Sunday, November 9 at Wentz Hall. All NMB performances are free and open to the public. More info at www.napervilleband.org.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice! And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Dinner?

Did you know? Angeli’s is open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27 from 1-8PM.

Angeli’s again will serve a wonderful Turkey spread with all the trimmings, as well as their very popular regular southern Italian menu. Call now to make your Thanksgiving Day reservation at (630) 420-1370. Since 1996, Angeli’s has been located at 1478 East Chicago Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540.