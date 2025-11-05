NCC Homecoming: A Great Weekend To Be a Cardinal

Each fall, Homecoming Weekend is a highlight on our campus, bringing alumni, students and community members together as we celebrate what it means to be a North Central Cardinal. This year’s celebration was exceptional in terms of both attendance and enthusiasm!

One highlight was our Outstanding Alumni Awards dinner, where we celebrated distinguished North Central alumni who have brought the College’s mission to life through their personal and professional accomplishments. This year’s award winners included:

Dr. Kathy Guy ’98 Guthrie, director of the Hardee Center for Leadership and Ethics in Higher Education and a professor of higher education at Florida State University; Dr. Dawn Pleas ’90, vice president for special projects and planning at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas;

Mike Soenke ’86, retired after a nearly 30-year career at McDonald’s USA, most recently as senior vice president and CFO;

Dr. Michael Earing ’93, chief of pediatric cardiology and professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Chicago Medicine, as well as division director of cardiology for the Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance;

Walter Johnson ’80, vice president for institutional advancement at College of DuPage.

In addition, Alyssa Rabulinski ’11, a principal assistant state’s attorney with the DuPage

County State’s Attorney’s Office, received the Alumni Recognition Award, which is presented to alumni who have graduated within the past 15 years and already stand out for their success and support of the College.

Later during Homecoming Weekend, the College dedicated a prominent building on campus in honor of North Central’s ninth president, Dr. Harold R. Wilde, and his wife, Benna. The newly named Hal and Benna Wilde Res/Rec Center honors Hal’s 22 years as president. North Central College would not be the institution it is today without his steadfast and visionary leadership.

Of course, Homecoming always includes exciting athletics matchups, as well. Our Cardinal women’s soccer team had a big win, and our football team was victorious in the Battle for the Little Brass Bell with a 35-0 shutout victory over Wheaton College. It was truly a great weekend to be a Cardinal!

Editor’s Addition / One more note of interest:

Watch the Investiture of North Central College’s 12th President

The North Central Cardinal community is excited to celebrate Dr. Gòkè-Paríolá’s investiture as the 12th President of North Central College at 3:30PM on Thurs., Nov. 6, 2025. Individuals are welcome to view a livestream of this historic event in the life of the College on North Central’s YouTube channel.