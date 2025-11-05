Naperville Woman’s Club News: u.s. Marine Corps Welcomes 18-Year-Old Girl

When I joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1960’s, I was excited, but also terrified. I knew this was an opportunity, but I also knew it was a big commitment for an 18-year-old. It meant leaving my family—I’m the oldest of 10 children—and I wasn’t really sure what to expect. But after graduating from high school, my opportunity for college was limited. So I convinced my parents that this was a reasonable option.

During my time in the Corps, I had the opportunity to be assigned to data processing. The technology was fast moving and demanding. But first I had to go through Boot Camp in Paris, South Carolina, which was very challenging in itself, requiring several hours of marching and drilling!

I was next assigned to several areas, Camp LeJeune in North Carolina, Barstow, California, and then to Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where I worked with computers in the basement of the Department of Agriculture five nights a week creating very sensitive reports for the senior staff.

I am forever grateful of the skills I learned and also proud of my service. But it was a very confusing time and Veterans struggled because of the controversy surrounding the war. I was also conflicted. On the one hand, I learned invaluable skills that allowed me to become a Project Leader, System Manager and Data Processing Professional. On the other hand, I didn’t readily want to tell anyone about my service during the Vietnam War—including my own family!

We did what our nation asked of us, but returned to our country unwelcomed.

My recommendation… If you have the opportunity to know or meet Veterans, shake their hands and thank them for their service. It will mean more than you know.

—Karen Breese, NWC member, USMC 1966-1969