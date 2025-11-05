Get a Riverwalk Commemorative Brick!

The Naperville Riverwalk Foundation offers commemorative bricks and other assets that may be purchased on a semi-annual (spring and fall) basis.

The Fall 2025 Legacy Gift order consisted of one 4” x 8” commemorative brick, twenty-four 8” x 8” commemorative bricks, three benches, and one 18” x 12” commemorative stone, according to Rebecca DeLarma, Program Assistant, TED.

Installation of these much-appreciated gifts to enhance Fredenhagen Park as well as the Riverwalk extension from Washington Street to Hillside Road is expected in early November.

On October 9, brick orders from the Spring 2025 were set into the plaza at Fredenhagen Park by Naperville Park District staff. Several donors were in attendance to watch installation of their commemorative bricks.

The deadline for the Spring 2026 order will be March 15, 2026, noted DeLarma.

For more information about the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation, visit www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org.