Thursday, November 6, 2025
Get a Riverwalk Commemorative Brick!

-

The Naperville Riverwalk Foundation offers commemorative bricks and other assets that may be purchased on a semi-annual (spring and fall) basis.

The Fall 2025 Legacy Gift order consisted of one 4” x 8” commemorative brick, twenty-four 8” x 8” commemorative bricks, three benches, and one 18” x 12” commemorative stone, according to Rebecca DeLarma, Program Assistant, TED.

Since 2009, members of the Cress Creek Garden Club have remembered 18 members for their dedicated service with a commemorative brick in Fredenhagen Park.
Installation of these much-appreciated gifts to enhance Fredenhagen Park as well as the Riverwalk extension from Washington Street to Hillside Road is expected in early November.

On October 9, brick orders from the Spring 2025 were set into the plaza at Fredenhagen Park by Naperville Park District staff. Several donors were in attendance to watch installation of their commemorative bricks.

Naperville Riverwalk Commissioner Johnna Shields, center top, with Kim Knezovich and Carol Perko was present with Jeff Knezovich and son Logan Shields to watch the installation of commemorative bricks for her "family tree."
The deadline for the Spring 2026 order will be March 15, 2026, noted DeLarma.

Since the Riverwalk 2000 initiative to extend the winding brick path from Washington Street to Hillside Road, members of the Euclid Lodge #65 have been enhancing their Naperville Masonic Temple Plaza, mostly during spring brick installations. Their intention is to recognize all members of their fraternity with commemorative bricks. (PN Photo, May 2025)

For more information about the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation, visit www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org.

An ombudsman is Scandinavian in origin dating back to Viking times; and refers to a community representative; usually acting independently on behalf of an organization, body of elected officials, or civic group. Thanks Scandinavia for inventing ombudsman.
