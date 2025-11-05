Fire Prevention 24-7 – Safety Tips for Cooking

The Naperville Fire Department reminds everyone that the kitchen is the leading place where home fires start. Whether you’re preparing a quick meal or hosting a holiday feast, it’s important to keep safety at the top of your recipe list. Most cooking fires start when food is left unattended on the stove, which is something that’s easily preventable.

Stay in the kitchen while cooking.

If you’re frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food, stay by the stove. If you have to leave the room, even for a minute, turn the burner off. For items that take longer to cook, such as simmering or baking dishes, use a timer to remind you that food is on the stove.

Keep your cooking area clear.

Move anything that can burn, like dish towels, paper products and wooden utensils away from the stove. Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking to avoid clothing catching fire.

If a fire starts:

For an oven fire: Turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Call 9-1-1.

For a grease fire: Slide a lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never move the pan. Never use water.

If the fire grows: Get everyone out and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Be prepared.

Keep a fire extinguisher rated for kitchen use nearby and make sure everyone in the household knows where it is and how to use it. Check smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Protect your family.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the cooking area. And always turn pot handles inward to prevent spills or burns.

Cooking should be enjoyable. By following these simple safety tips, you can help prevent kitchen fires and keep your home and family safe.

We encourage everyone to cook with care and stay alert.