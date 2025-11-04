Veteran Business Project Fundraiser set for Nov. 6 at Meson Sabika

The Pavilion at Meson Sabika is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. The popular location hosts all types of special events such as the Second Annual Valor to Venture planned for Thurs., Nov. 6. (Photo by James Hoch Photography)

Veteran Business Project has planned its Second Annual Valor to Venture fundraising event in Naperville at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Avenue, from 5:30PM to 8PM on Thurs., Nov. 6. Tickets are $50 and include food and drinks.

“Everybody’s welcome,” said Vietnam Marine Lynn Lowder, founder of the Veteran Business Project (VBP) 13 years ago. “I’m grateful to the Naperville community for embracing us and supporting our mission,” added Lowder, recognizing his partnership with local restaurateur and business coach Dale Eisenberg.

A memorable evening is planned featuring “delicious food and drinks, excellent company, and a chance to support a life-changing mission,” organizers said.

VBP Mission: “Offering Hope and Saving Lives.” Your support helps us create realizable hope for the future, restoring purpose, rebuilding families, and effectively reducing Veteran suicide.

Program Start: 6:15PM The program will open with a Color Guard presentation and the National Anthem, followed by inspiring Veteran speakers.

Silent Auction: 5:30-7:30PM Bids welcome for the silent auction in support of VBP.

This fundraising event will benefit the Veteran Business Project (VBP), now in its thirteenth year of providing one-on-one coaching to military Veterans and spouses, helping them achieve successful small business ownership.

Lowder also noted one of the featured speakers will be Dan Thompson, Veteran owner of Huff-N-Puff Fitness Repair, now considered one of the Midwest’s premier fitness equipment repair companies serving the greater metropolitan area of Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.

Thompson credits the Veteran Business Project with helping Veterans not only to survive, but to succeed.

Tickets ($50 each) can be purchased at bit.ly/V2V-2025.

Plenty of free parking is available. Dress is business casual.

Veteran Business Project honored by Illinois Joining Forces

Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) has announced that the Veteran Business Project will receive IJF’s 2025 Veteran Nonprofit of the Year. The organization in Naperville will be recognized at the inaugural Veteran of the Year Luncheon, presented with the Union League Club of Chicago, beginning at 11:30AM on Tues., Nov 11.

In a news release, Lowder, Eisenberg, Tracy Grant and Justin Miller were touted for their efforts at the Veteran Business Project to help service members, Veterans and military spouses become small-business owners by matching Veteran buyers with existing businesses for sale, then providing one-on-one coaching and a mentor through the purchase and beyond, at no cost to the Veteran.

Their unique “vharmony” matchmaking model and caseworker support make the path to ownership real and achievable.

Veteran Dan Thompson expresses gratitude

When Dan Thompson, featured speaker for the fundraiser, learned about the honors Veteran Business Project was to receive, Lowder received the following inspiring message:

“The truth is, we can’t fix the VA overnight. We can’t fix the government overnight,” Thompson wrote.

“But Veterans have a bias toward action, and Veterans look out for Veterans.

“And that’s exactly what Veteran Business Project is doing.

“They’re giving Veterans a starting point, an opportunity to take their grit, their discipline, their drive and determination, and channel it into something meaningful.

“They’re not handing out handouts…they’re handing out hope.

“Often it can feel like the rest of the world isn’t paying attention, and that’s why we take care of our own, and we’re grateful for the civilians here who choose to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who once stood up for them on the front lines.

“Because hope is found in purpose. And purpose is found in opportunity.

“And when a Veteran has those two things: hope and purpose, we don’t wait for the outcome, we create it.

“We give Vets a reason to keep fighting, keep building, keep leading.

“And if you want proof that this mission makes a difference, just look at this past week. Veteran Business Project was named the 2025 Veteran Nonprofit of the Year by Illinois Joining Forces.

“That recognition isn’t about awards, it’s about the lives being ignited, the businesses being forged, and the hope being restored, proof that when opportunity meets purpose, Veterans don’t just survive, they lead from the front and thrive.

“Because as we’ve proven time and time again on the battlefield, when we come together, we are unstoppable.

“Thank you for being part of that mission,” Thompson continued. “Thank you for helping our Veterans not only survive, but truly succeed, and continue building a future worthy of the sacrifices that got us here.”

Veteran Business Project national HQ now located at CityGate

Calamos Real Estate Report

Veteran Business Project, Inc., the only boots-on-the-ground nonprofit that works one-on-one with military Veterans and military spouses to attain business ownership, has moved its national headquarters and resource center from Park Ridge, IL, to a 1,621 sq. ft. suite on the ground floor of the Calamos Investments Building, 2020 Calamos Ct., at CityGate Centre in Naperville. The agreement commenced Oct. 16, 2025.

Veteran Business Project (VBP) was founded 13 years ago by Vietnam Marine Lynn Lowder and local restaurateur and business coach Dale Eisenberg. Driven by data that shows after World War II nearly 50 percent of Veterans became business owners, yet that number is estimated to be less than 5 percent of post-9/11 Veterans.

With a hands-on approach Lowder, Eisenberg and their small but nimble team guide Veterans through the process of entrepreneurship including efforts such as VBP’s (City of Chicago) Certification Assistance Program for Veterans and obtaining financing.

In addition to its commitment to the Veteran community, VBP has made a commitment to the Naperville community, operating Naperville-favorite breakfast and lunch spot Rosie’s Home Cookin’ since 2022. Rosie’s will move from its original N. Aurora Road location, now closed, to 2155 CityGate Lane at Naperville’s CityGate Centre later this year.

“I am excited about this next chapter for Rosie’s at CityGate Centre,” added Eisenberg. “Rosie’s shows how Veteran Business Project can help Veterans turn ideas into successful businesses, and I am eager to see where we go from here.”

Support of Veteran Causes Continues for Calamos Companies

The organization and its mission are well-suited to its new location. Local businessman and Vietnam Veteran John P. Calamos, Sr. developed CityGate Centre, a live-work-play community where the global investment firm he founded also is headquartered, demonstrating the enterprising spirit Lowder and Eisenberg hope to help more Veterans embody.

“Supporting Veterans’ causes is a longstanding priority for Mr. Calamos and integral to the culture of all the Calamos companies,” said Calamos Real Estate SVP and Designated Managing Broker Ken Witkowski.

“We welcome Veteran Business Project and look forward to adding Rosie’s to the great dining selections at CityGate Centre. We are extremely proud to have them here,” Witkowski added.