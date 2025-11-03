Naperville Seeks Community Input To Update Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan

Public Feedback is Critical to Creating an Efficient Network for all Ages and Abilities

City of Naperville Report

The City of Naperville is updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to continue to create a safe, more accessible network for walkers and cyclists of all ages and abilities. Everyone is invited to share their ideas through an online interactive map, pop-up events and City meetings to help shape the future of biking and walking in Naperville.

The Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Business Group is collaborating with A. Epstein and Sons International, Inc., to update the 1997 plan. This initiative supports Naperville’s 2027: Investing in Our Community Priorities Plan, which prioritizes improved mobility, safety and sustainability. The updated plan will identify projects to improve existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, create new routes and address gaps in the network.

The plan will deliver policy recommendations and a design toolkit along with a prioritized list of projects with preliminary designs, costs, and funding strategies for City officials to consider incorporating into its Capital Improvement Program over the next 20 years.

“Community input is key to this plan update. Our goal is to give people the tools and opportunities to share input based on their experience,” said Jennifer Louden, TED director. “Whether you’re a daily biker or casual walker, pin your ideas on our interactive map or visit us at our upcoming pop-up events. We look forward to hearing from you.”

How you can share your input

The online interactive map lets users pin locations, suggest routes and leave comments. Visit the Bike and Pedestrian Plan webpage to access the map through Dec. 31 and click “Submit Your Input Here” to get started and share feedback. Residents can also share their input at upcoming pop-up events. Watch for future event dates and locations to be posted to the City’s Bike and Pedestrian Plan webpage.

A public open house in spring 2026 will share existing conditions and gather additional feedback on proposed recommendations. The final plan is expected to be presented to the City Council in fall 2026 for consideration.

Recent community surveys show growing satisfaction with the ease of biking and walking. Resident satisfaction with the ease of traveling by bicycle increased from 51% in 2016 to 63% in 2023. Satisfaction with the ease of walking rose from 68% to 81% during the same timeframe. City leaders hope the updated plan will continue this momentum of improving walkability and bikeability throughout Naperville.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.