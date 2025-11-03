KidsMatter 2 Us – What Inspires the Next Generation?

Inspiring the next generation seems like a daunting task. How can parents, teachers, neighbors, family and friends compete with online influencers, social media and peer pressure?

Fortunately, as caring adults, there is much we can do to help young people find their path and reach their full potential:

1. Provide a supportive and attentive environment.

Actively listen when children talk about their interests, hopes and fears.

Ask questions that raise self-awareness – “What do you like best about playing that sport?” “What is it about math that makes it fun?” “What makes you feel scared?”

Notice personal qualities and effort, rather than achievement. “Good thinking!” “How creative.” “That was kind of you.” These comments highlight characteristics that will help them grow into successful adults.

2. Promote self-efficacy and resilience.

Allow kids to solve problems, experience consequences and learn to trust their own judgement. These actions build self-efficacy (a feeling of being capable) and resilience (the ability to handle adversity) – two necessary qualities in a meaningful life.

When kids experience disappointment, natural consequences, or an adverse event, discuss what they have learned and what they can do differently. Self-reflection teaches perspective – that even when bad things happen, those experiences often lead to a bright future.

3. Be a role model and mentor.

Lead by example. Set goals and meet them by practicing self-discipline, developing new skills, handling adversity and modeling persistence.

Share your story with young people. Volunteer for a Career Day or job shadowing experience. Sharing about how you achieved your position or overcame adversity to succeed can be very inspiring to someone starting out.

Offer to mentor students by introducing them to professionals, providing experiences or connecting them with opportunities related to their passions and interests.

Learn more about volunteering (and inspiring) young people by visiting KidsMatter at kidsmatter2us.org.