Visit Naperville – Get Ready for the Holidays in Style

The glitter and festivities of the holiday season are approaching, and now is the perfect time to think about how to spend the lead-up to the holidays in Naperville!

Shopping is top-of-mind for many this time of year, and downtown Naperville does not disappoint. The heart of Naperville’s shopping scene blends modern and historic vibes with over 100 retail shops spanning charming boutiques, specialty shops and national chains.

Spend the day with friends while getting your holiday décor and gifts at spots like Little Luxuries, Nona Jo’s and SaraBoo Creek. For the latest styles and brands, don’t miss exciting additions to downtown, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Kendra Scott, Birkenstock and Gorjana.

Shop and then drop into one of our many restaurants for some cheer; Hugo’s, Ramsay’s and Sullivan’s all offer an exceptional atmosphere to unwind with friends. New restaurants are plentiful both downtown and at Block 59, which also offers a skating rink opening November 20 to keep your active family busy.

Holiday tea is a delicious Naperville tradition. Hotel Arista offers elegant bites and plenty of holiday sparkle.

And at Le Chocolat Du Bouchard enjoy three festive courses, beverages and authentic French macarons. While there, order custom gift baskets, chocolates or holiday cakes for friends and family. Make the day even more special by combining a holiday show with your holiday tea by attending the Chicago Sinfonietta at Wentz Hall in December.

Holiday Light Tours from Naperville Trolley or Tuk Tuk Naperville are always a delightful way to get in the spirit. Also check out the Holiday Parade of Lights or Naper Lights, making Water Street glitter through New Year.

Plan to catch up with friends and support Small Business Saturday at places like Tapville Social, Sixty-Four Wine Bar or Tasting deVine Cellars.

The holiday season is a great time to cherish family and friends, so check the Visit Naperville event calendar this season, where the schedule is packed with festive favorites.

Approach the holidays at your own speed with endless options in Naperville!