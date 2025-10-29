Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 31 – November 2, 2025

Explore top things to do in Naperville this weekend. Enjoy Halloween, local theatre, family-friendly fundraisers, and delicious eats at Rosie’s, Kreger’s, Quigley’s, Mesón Sabika and more. Celebrate fall with flavor and fun.

Friday

Happy Halloween

Though the City of Naperville has no set hours for Trick or Treating, most families respect times from 4PM to 8PM as hours when they permit their youngsters to visit homes, door to door, on Halloween. Follow local protocols for public safety.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open!

7AM to 2PM Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, still located at 1567 N. Aurora Road.

Rosie’s serves up breakfast, brunch and lunch Tuesday through Sunday. The popular diner plans to move sometime in December 2025 to 2155 City Gate Lane in CityGate Centre, Route 59 & Ferry Road. For now, the Veteran-owned and operated eatery is still located at 1567 N. Aurora Road.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM-5PM at Serendipity Resale Shop – 461 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL 60504

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Monsters for a Cause

3-8PM at 1109 East Bailey Road Naperville, IL 60565

A night of fun, community and giving back at the Jung Family Painting Halloween Fundraiser benefitting Little Friends. Trick-or-treaters will enjoy a premium treat and other festivities and surprises. Event is free to attend, and donations will be very much appreciated. A monster-sized thank you to our amazing sponsors for helping make this event possible and supporting Little Friends.

The Rocky Horror Show

7:30PM at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College – 31 S. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540

Step into a world of glitter, fishnets, and rock ‘n’ roll with The Rocky Horror Show! This cult classic is a wild ride packed with outrageous characters, unforgettable songs, and over-the-top theatrical flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, this electrifying musical promises a night of pure, unfiltered fun. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. Additional showtimes 7:30PM Saturday and 2PM Sunday. Tickets are $37-42. brightsidetheatre.com/the-rocky-horror-show.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours

Between 7PM & 10PM Friday, October 31 (Also, Thursday, October 30)

Hop on the Naperville Trolley and enjoy a festive tour of the city’s best Halloween light displays! The person who made the reservation is responsible for all guests in their group. Dates: October 30 & 31: $30/person + $4.50 gratuity = $34.50 (plus online booking fee). Info, policies and tickets at napervilletrolley.com.

Leo’s House of the Dead!

After Dark Halloween Evening at 535 Delkir Court, Winding Creek Subdivision. (Take Modaff South of 75th Street, left on 81st, right on Prairie Knoll, left on Delkin Court and be prepared.)

Now in its 38th year, the House of the Dead has created a frighteningly unique experience for Halloween lovers of all ages with a theme “We scare better!

Saturday

Kreger’s Brats is open!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and chocolate chip cookies. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Ebony Harvest at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

It’s officially pumpkin season — and Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Sign up for a cozy night of fall colors, good friends, your favorite sips and a time to paint a beautiful pumpkin-themed piece that’s perfect for the season. Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Third Annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead)

2PM to 7PM at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion Naperville – 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct. Naperville, IL 60540

This free, family-friendly event, hosted by ALMAS, invites community members of all backgrounds to experience the magic of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) through powerful storytelling, vibrant altars (ofrendas), live music, art and cultural expression. More info at www.almascommunity.org.

North Central College Department of Theatre Presents ‘The Moors`

7:30PM Thursday, October 30; 7:30PM Friday, October 31; 2PM and 7:30PM Saturday, November 1; 2PM Sunday, November 2 at Madden Theatre – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

In a contemporary reinvention of Charlotte Brontë, two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility. Tickets are $14 and available at northcentral.vbotickets.com.

Sunday

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Walk this way… patio days continue during beautiful autumn days!

Celebrate adventure and discovery!

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice! And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!

Did you know? Downtown Naperville features plenty of things to do every day and every month. Kindly note ’tis always the season to use and/or purchase Downtown Naperville Gift Cards for many things happening. Take a stroll to discover all that’s new and coming soon to whet every appetite for shopping and dining among all the traditions that make downtown Naperville such a wonderful destination every day of the year!