November – December | Events & Programs at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement presents the following events and programs during November and December 2025. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10AM-4PM with general museum admission $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+), and $4 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission. For more information about a specific event or program and to purchase museum admission tickets, please visit NaperSettlement.org.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History

Thursday, November 6 • 7-8PM

$10/person | Register

Kim Sigafus is an award-winning Ojibwa author who writes Native American fiction, non-fiction, children’s and young adult books. Dressed in her native regalia, Kim will give a history of Natives in Illinois with a focus on Native women, or what was considered “The Hidden Half.”

History Unplugged: Prepare for the 250 (High School)

Saturday, November 8 • 10 AM-noon

$10/teacher | Register

Join Naper Settlement for an interactive workshop that empowers educators to prepare for the 250th anniversary of the United States! Engage in hands-on activities that explore key historical themes and collaborate to develop creative lesson plans that bring the themes of America’s 250 to life. Leave inspired by innovative strategies to create impactful learning experiences for your students as we celebrate and reflect on this historic milestone! Pre-registration is required.

Weed Ladies Winter Sale

November 13-15 • 10AM-3:30PM & November 16 • 1-4PM

Free admission to the sale | Learn more

The Weed Ladies Winter Sale features creative seasonal floral arrangements for sale. Each one-of-a-kind silk or dried floral creation has been designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society volunteer group. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society.

Family STEM Night: Changing Leaves & Hibernation Season

Thursday, November 13 • 6-7 PM

$8/person | Register

Discover the science behind fall’s vibrant colors at Family STEM Night: Changing Leaves! Explore why leaves change, experiment with pigments, and learn about the fascinating processes that make autumn so colorful. A fun, hands-on evening for the whole family! This program is recommended for families with children 12 and under. Pre-registration is required.

Naper Settlement Holiday Tree Lighting

Wednesday, November 19 • 5-7PM

Free with registration | Register

Get into the holiday spirit at Naper Settlement’s Holiday Tree Lighting sponsored by the Stenger Family. View dazzling lights around the museum campus, both on Naper Settlement’s historic buildings and throughout the grounds. Enjoy hot drinks, cookies, and visits with Santa. The lighting ceremony will begin promptly at 5:15PM.

Craft by Beer: Coastal Holiday Trees

Thursday, November 20 • 7-9PM

$20/adult (21+) | Register

Sip, socialize, and craft your own coastal-inspired holiday décor! Join Naper Settlement for a relaxing evening of beer and creativity as you design a shimmering sea glass holiday tree- perfect for gifting or adding a seaside sparkle to your home this season. This program is for adults only – you must be at least 21 years of age to participate. A valid ID is required at event entry. Pre-registration is required.

Holly Jolly Days

Saturday-Sunday, December 6-7, 13-14, & 20-21 • 1-6PM

$6/person, free for children under 4 | Register

Celebrate the wonder and joy of the holiday season with holiday crafts, stories, and more! Visit the Blacksmith Shop for Reindeer Shoes, a special holiday story told by the blacksmith while making reindeer shoes at the forge. Listen to Christmas stories in the Schoolhouse, make holiday crafts in the Meeting House, and remember your family’s visit with a selfie at the Victorian Christmas Photo Stop. The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society will also be selling their winter and holiday-themed floral arrangements during Holly Jolly Days on December 6-7 & 13-14.

Craft by Beer: Holiday Music Bingo

Thursday, December 18 • 7-9PM

$20/adult (21+) | Register

Get ready to jingle all the way with Holiday Music Bingo! Play a festive twist on the classic bingo game, where the calls are your favorite holiday songs. Listen closely for the tunes, mark your cards, and celebrate with every win! Perfect for spreading cheer while enjoying holiday spirits with your friends. This program is for adults only – you must be at least 21 years of age to participate. A valid ID is required at event entry. Pre-registration is required.

