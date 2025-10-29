North Central College Fine & Performing Arts Calendar for November 2025

The following performances are included on the calendar for fine and performing arts events taking place in November at North Central College. Unless otherwise stated, ticket information is available at northcentralcollege.edu/show or by calling the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).

Department of Theatre presents “The Moors”

7:30PM Thursday, October 30; 7:30PM Friday, October 31; 2PM and 7:30PM Saturday, November 1; 2PM Sunday, November 2 / Madden Theatre / Pricing: $14

North Central College Sonata – Sonatina Festival Guest Recital – Jooeun Pak, piano

7:30PM Saturday, November 1 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

NCC Faculty Recital Series – An Evening of Jazz featuring Dakarai Barclay

7:30PM Friday, November 7 / Madden Theatre / Ticket: $15

Explore the Sound

7PM Friday, November 14 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

NCC Faculty Recital Series – Piano Trio

7:30PM Saturday, November 15 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

Jazz Big Band Fall Concert

7:30PM Monday, November 17 / Madden Theatre / Ticket: $7

Wind and Percussion Fall Studio Recital

7:30PM Thursday, November 20 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

North Central College Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert

7:30PM Friday, November 21 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

Concert Winds Fall Invitational Concert

7PM Tuesday, December 2 / Wentz Concert Hall / Ticket: $7

North Central College’s 2025–2026 Fine and Performing Arts Season is partially supported by the following sponsors and partners: Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck and Corrigan, Ltd.

These upcoming events are among many ongoing programs at North Central College to enrich and broaden the cultural and academic outlook for the College and community. North Central offers a variety of venues that accommodate a rich range of local and world-class events, performances and space needs for the public.

For a comprehensive schedule of musical performances, theatrical and dance productions, visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).