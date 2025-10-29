Movies With Tarek – ‘Frankenstein’

The mind of Guillermo del Toro finds creative connections in a powerhouse effort which includes wonders of cinematic imagination unlike any other. From the worlds of Pan’s Labyrinth, The Orphanage, and Pinocchio, he creates new meaning with Frankenstein, one where an emergence of lights evolves, but the political aspects regarding humanistic value fall in the middle.

To provide context, this is not your common Halloween-type Frankenstein film. This one has a storyline with emphasis which gives the monster meaning. There is a strong sense of purpose in del Toro’s direction. The madness in this breathtaking storyline takes viewers on a journey of suspense and amazement filled with mind-boggling grandeur. The creator and monster both have their own story. Frankenstein should be seen on a big screen over the Netflix platform, because the big-screen experience will amplify del Toro’s immersive surreal portrait.

The plot focuses on Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac). He is a scientist with a clever mind but also cruel with a massive ego. He has a history of inventions as well as trials of deceit.

There are many political feuds with Victor. The setting is the 19th century, and the film focuses on Victor’s creation of a monster. With the help of his assistant Harlander (Christoph Waltz), some moving parts begin to go awry. The scientific aspects of the film have a backstory starting with Victor trying to run from what he has created. He ends up with sailors and begins to tell them why he is running from his creation—the film proceeds in acts from that point forward.

One captivating part of the film is the fact that it uses cinematics to lay out the events which provide context of how terror evolved. It also loops in Victor as the victim. Guillermo del Toro is accomplished at introducing enemies as the source of material for major emphasis in his projects. He is not afraid to bring out the worst of his characters and shine the light of terror with aftermath upon them.

This situation comes into play for Victor in Frankenstein after creating The Creature (that is the character’s name, played by Jacob Elordi). He slowly develops humanistic attributes, but with Victor treating him like a slave, his monstrous avenues begin to expand rapidly. The Creature begins to feel love for a girl named Elizabeth (Mia Goth). With Victor, however, the life of The Creature is a living nightmare. Victor’s prison-like lifestyle fuels The Creature’s desire for ravenous vengeance.

Frankenstein is quite an enjoyable thrill ride. The story is very well-written and extremely well directed. All The Creature wants is to feel loved. His creator, Victor, wants to feel accomplished for his creation. Where do they both find happiness? Given the difference between being a real live human being and a man’s creation, del Toro creates a unique vision of life filled with many wonders in his version of Frankenstein. Suspense, love, lust, and ego all combine into cinematics which result in incredible genius.

Four out of four stars.