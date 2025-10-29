BBB Report: November is ‘Thank a Business Month’

Above / November provides a great time to show appreciation to local businesses or services. Certainly time-honored Kreger’s Brat & Sausage Haus, established in 1893 and now located at 6th & Ellsworth, is a prime example of a Naperville small business that’s been around for more than a 130 years and one that’s still looking forward. We appreciate Kreger’s! (AMP Photo)

“At the end of November, we celebrate local and smaller businesses with Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving,” noted Naperville resident Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “That’s very important, but one day a year isn’t enough to thank great businesses that do an excellent job.”

And he’s mindful that the ultimate compliment is to continue doing business with and spending money at great local businesses.

Bernas adds that another powerful way to show appreciation is to leave a positive review. When you have an excellent experience, where the company went above and beyond your expectations, post a good review on various sites. He suggests the Better Business Bureau website at BBB.org is a great place to start.

The latest BBB Trust Poll found that 68% of respondents are more likely to leave a review for a business after a negative experience than after a positive one.

Posting positive reviews on Google, local Facebook groups, or any review site of your choice helps tout a great business. Also, posting positive comments on the business’s website and social media channels helps immensely.

Reputation can mean everything, especially for a small business owner trying to attract and retain customers. “You want to tell customers that your business is trustworthy, ethical, and transparent – and what better way to illustrate that story than through online customer reviews,” Bernas adds.

Consider many reasons to acknowledge good businesses for excellent service and the impact they have on the quality of life in the communities where they do business. In addition to the revenue generated by the tax dollars they pay, they also provide financial support for scores of non-profits and charities. In many cases, they sponsor local causes and community events.

Supporting local businesses benefits Naperville & Illinois

Money spent at local businesses keeps much more money in the state and city where they reside. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), small businesses contribute 43.5% of U.S. economic activity. When shopping locally, about 68 cents of every dollar spent stays in the community, while only 43 cents of every dollar spent non-locally stays in the community.

Bernas continues, “These small businesses are close to home, often down the street or around the corner, providing for our essential needs. Small businesses can also say ‘Thank You’ to their fellow small business owners by purchasing locally the goods and services they need.”

Small businesses employ 59 million Americans, accounting for 45.9% of private-sector employees. From 1995 to June 2023, small businesses created 20.2 million net new jobs, accounting for 61.1% of net jobs created since 1995.

Simply saying ‘Thank You’ is beneficial for good business

Continue doing business and spending money with great local businesses.

When you have an excellent experience where the business went above and beyond your expectations, post a good review on the Better Business Bureau website at BBB.org

Additionally, post positive comments on a business website or social media.

Spread the word among family and friends.

Buy gift cards, and if ordering from a restaurant, try picking up your food instead of forcing restaurants to use margin-cutting delivery services.

Choose local. That may not always be possible, but when it is, it can have a significant impact.

If you have a “buy local” organization in your community, take part in any events they may have. Do this year-round.

Better Business Bureau

BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois is a nonprofit organization that has served both consumers and trustworthy local businesses for 99 years and is a part of the IABBB. We connect customers to businesses they can trust.

The International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) is the network hub for BBBs in the U.S. and Canada.

If you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. All reports help expose scammer tactics. Thank you!

