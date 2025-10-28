American Legion Post 43 Donates to Local High School Marching Bands

Above / Strike up the high school marching bands for their annual participation in Memorial Day Parades and more. Thanks to the community for supporting the performing arts. Naperville loves its parades! (PN File Photos)

American Legion Post 43 Naperville, demonstrating its continued commitment to supporting local youth, has donated $500 to each of the marching bands at the six Naperville-area high schools: Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley (pictured at top) Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley and Benet Academy.

These contributions reflect American Legion Post 43 Naperville’s dedication to enriching the lives of local youth through education, the arts, and community engagement. Marching bands foster discipline, teamwork, and school pride – values that align closely with the mission of the American Legion.

Supporting local youth is one of the pillars of the American Legion. High school bands bring energy and unity to their schools and communities, and American Legion Post 43 is happy to help them thrive.

This initiative complements American Legion Post 43 Naperville’s recent launch of six scholarships for student veterans attending North Central College, Benedictine University, and College of DuPage – reinforcing the American Legion Post 43 Naperville’s dual commitment to supporting veterans and our youth.

For more information, contact Tom Jorstad, Commander, American Legion Post 43 Naperville, at (630) 904-0602 or visit www.naperlegion.org.

Story submitted by Naperville American Legion Post 43. Photos are out of PN Files.