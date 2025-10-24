42.1 F
Naperville
Friday, October 24, 2025
Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety / CAPS Photos from Oct. 23, 2025

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) again hosted its annual dinner to honor outstanding members of the Naperville Fire Department in the Pavilion at Meson Sabika.
 
Inside the Pavilion at Meson Sabika, the community celebrates CAPS dinners in the fall and the spring. The link to James Hoch Photography below will help tell the story of the 2025 event. (James Hoch Photography)
CAPS is a Naperville community organization “committed to recognizing and supporting the efforts of public safety personnel while actively enhancing community safety initiatives.”
 
For more than 20 years, CAPS has honored outstanding members of the Naperville Police in the spring and the Fire Department in the fall who go above and beyond their duties to ensure the well-being of all residents and visitors to Naperville.
 

Every year, CAPS welcomes members of the community to nominate public safety employees who have demonstrated exceptional service, professionalism and dedication to the community. Nominations may be submitted online.

For 2025, the Annual George Winckler Award went to Firefighter/Paramedic Philip Carmody.

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, FF/PM Andy Winckler, FF/PP Philip Carmody and CAPS Chair Ashley Slco are pictured with the 2025 recipient of the George Winckler Award. (James Hoch Photography)
For more information about the growth and development of CAPS, its programs, services and initiatives, visit www.napervillecaps.com/. The public always is welcome to attend the annual CAPS dinners.

Photos from 2025 CAPS Dinner help tell story…

The photos and a couple of videos taken by James Hoch Photography at the Oct. 23, 2025, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) Ceremony to recognize Naperville Fire Department personnel have been uploaded to:
 
 
Jim Hoch welcomes, as always, for folks to download his photos for anyone’s personal use.
