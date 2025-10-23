Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 24-26, 2025

Discover Naperville this weekend, October 24-26. Check out all the seasonal activities, live shows, Halloween Trolley Tours, dining recommendations, pumpkin-decorating, costume contests, Halloween events and more.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats is open!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Add the house smoked brisket or pulled pork to any grilled brat! Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and Apple Snickerdoodle bars. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And there’s more! To benefit Rotary Polio Plus, Quigley’s will host Pints for Polio all day Thurs., Oct. 23. A portion of sales from Miller Lite and Sam Adams Oktoberfest will benefit Polio Plus. Miller Lite = $4.50 Pint / Sam Adams Oktoberfest = $6.50 Pint.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM-5PM at Serendipity Resale Shop – 461 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL 60504

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Howlin’ at the Moon – 21+ Halloween Bash

5-10PM Friday, October 24 and 5-10PM Saturday, October 25 at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540

Howlin’ at the Moon is the ultimate Halloween bash for adults (21+) on the grounds of Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster Ave. Naperville, IL 60540. Howl along to live music with a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience, enjoy thrilling sideshow performances, and participate in Halloween-themed activities including a costume contest, spine-chilling art displays and photo experiences, and more. Howlin’ at the Moon is for adults twenty-one years of age and older only. No one under the age of twenty-one is permitted. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Tickets are $25/adult (21+) and may be purchased at napersettlement.org/627/Howlin-at-the-Moon.

Saturday

Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at Fifth Avenue Station – 200 E. 5th Ave. Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family. The Market runs every Saturday through October.

Naperville Pumpkin Race

Noon to 3PM at Rotary Hill – Along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville

This family-friendly event starts at noon with pumpkin racing, activities for the kids, snacks, & memorable fall fun. Pumpkins and Gourds and Corn Stalks, Oh my! Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is excited to announce the 9th Annual Pumpkin Race, taking place from noon to 3PM on Saturday, October 25, at Rotary Hill in Downtown Naperville. This family-friendly event promises an afternoon of fun, creativity, and community spirit! Join us for a festive day filled with activities for all ages, including festive pumpkins racing down the track, costume and decorating contests, and delicious offerings from local food vendors. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the day, as we bring the community together to celebrate the mission of empowering individuals with autism and the spirit of the season. Purchase your pumpkin race kit at turningpointeautismfoundation.org/pumpkin-race.

Ebony Harvest at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

It’s officially pumpkin season — and Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Sign up for a cozy night of fall colors, good friends, your favorite sips and a time to paint a beautiful pumpkin-themed piece that’s perfect for the season. Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Halloween at the Fry-ght Family Y

5:30PM to 8PM at Fry Family Y – 2120 95th St, Naperville, IL 60564

On Sat., Oct. 25, families are invited to enjoy a frighteningly fun evening filled with games, trick-or-treating, a floating pumpkin patch, and even a hayride. Free and open to the community, from 5:30PM to 8PM, Halloween at the Fry-ght Family Y is the perfect way to celebrate the season, connect with neighbors, and experience the welcoming spirit of the Y. More info at www.ymcachicago.org/News-Events.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours

Between 7PM & 10PM Friday, October 10 to Friday, October 31

Hop on the Naperville Trolley and enjoy a festive tour of the city’s best Halloween light displays! The person who made the reservation is responsible for all guests in their group. Dates: October 13-16, 20-23, 27-30: $25/person + $3.75 gratuity = $28.75 (plus online booking fee). October 10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26,31: $30/person + $4.50 gratuity = $34.50 (plus online booking fee). Info, policies and tickets at napervilletrolley.com.

Sunday

Downtown Naperville Halloween Hop

10AM to Noon in Dowtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will host its annual Trick-or-Treat event, known as the “Halloween Hop,” from 10AM to noon on Sunday, October 26. Children in costume, accompanied by their parents, are invited to visit various downtown businesses to receive treats. Complimentary Trolley rides will also be available. This event is free to attend. More info at downtownnaperville.com.

Park District’s Halloween Happening

1-4PM at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion – 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct, Naperville, IL 60540

This free event again is held at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, located west of Centennial Beach, and it is designed for children ages 10 and under to show off their costumes, play fun, Halloween-themed games, collect candy and win prizes. Tot Town, an area for toddlers ages 5 and under, is also part of the celebration. Everyone is welcome to wear a family-friendly costume to the event. Note, there are new costume rules for the event; to learn more, visit www.napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement

Noon-4PM Sunday, October 26 at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540

Put on your best costumes and come trick or treat at Naper Settlement’s historical homes for your Halloween treats (while candy supplies last), watch the blacksmith at his forge, and more. Children under 18 must attend with an adult. Adults must be accompanying a child. The cost is $6/person, free for children under 4. Naper Settlement is located at 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540. More info at napersettlement.org.

