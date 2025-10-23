Picturesque Naperville N.E.W.S. / October 15-23, 2025

A variety of native trees dot the landscape throughout Naperville, Illinois, pictured as their leaves changed brilliantly in mid-October.

Though most of the photos in the gallery here depict autumn in May Watts Park, whether touring along Route 59, Diehl Road, Washington Street and Eagle Street or trekking the trails in other Naperville parks, countless natural settings and local landmarks are alive with beauty to showcase the season in the Midwest.

Colors are beginning to peak here and there. Peak colors typically continue their vibrancy in Naperville through late-October. That said, when it rains and if winds are gusty, leaves will fall.

Meanwhile, enjoy the views. Happy trails!