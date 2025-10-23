Mesón Sabika plans complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinners for families in need

Above / Mesón Sabika, located at 1025 Aurora Avenue, again is set to offer complimentary “take-out” turkey dinners that guests will pick up on Thanksgiving Day. (PN File Photo)

Since 2001, Mesón Sabika has been serving complimentary Thanksgiving dinners to individuals and families in need to celebrate America’s special holiday.

Currently, Mesón Sabika in Naperville and Tapas Valencia in Chicago again are accepting reservations for 4,000 traditional turkey dinners, “to go orders” to be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.

In other words, note that for Thanksgiving Day 2025, Thurs., Nov. 27, Mesón Sabika and Tapas Valencia are set to provide complimentary traditional turkey dinners (all to be pre-ordered) with all the trimmings to-go, available for pick up at the designated restaurant between 10:30AM and 1PM.

As of October 23, 2025, the restaurants had taken 2,361 reservations. Kindly place pre-orders by Thurs., Nov. 13, 2025.

The complimentary dinners are for those individuals and families in need, no matter if the need is financial, physical or emotional, Jamali noted.

Every year restauranteur Jamali counts his blessings, adding that he’s hopeful folks will help spread the word about the Thanksgiving dinners “to-go” offered free of charge for individuals and families in need.

How to place orders to go for Thanksgiving Day

To place a Thanksgiving Day order, call Mesón Sabika at (630) 983-3000, by Thurs., Nov. 13, 2025. Pick up will be arranged between 10:30AM and 1PM.

Mesón Sabika is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue in Naperville.

Note also that the same schedule for ordering complimentary Thanksgiving dinners will be provided at Tapas Valencia, an easy ride from Naperville to its location at 1530 S. State Street in Chicago. For reservations in Chicago, call (312) 842-4444.

On Thanksgiving Day, Mesón Sabika in Naperville and Tapas Valencia in Chicago are closed for dine-in service.

For more information, visit www.mesonsabika.com.