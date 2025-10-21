Veteran Business Project national HQ now in Naperville

Above / Veteran Business Project’s national headquarters and training center recently relocated to 2020 Calamos Court at CityGate Centre in Naperville. (Photo Courtesy Calamos Real Estate)

Calamos Real Estate Report

Veteran Business Project, Inc., the only boots-on-the-ground nonprofit that works one-on-one with military veterans and military spouses to attain business ownership, has moved its national headquarters and resource center from Park Ridge, IL, to a 1,621 sq. ft. suite on the ground floor of the Calamos Investments Building, 2020 Calamos Ct., at CityGate Centre in Naperville. The agreement commenced Oct. 16, 2025.

Veteran Business Project (VBP) was founded 13 years ago by Vietnam Marine Lynn Lowder and local restaurateur and business coach Dale Eisenberg. Driven by data that shows after World War II nearly 50 percent of veterans became business owners, yet that number is estimated to be less than 5 percent of post-9/11 veterans.

With a hands-on approach Lowder, Eisenberg and their small but nimble team guide veterans through the process of entrepreneurship including efforts such as VBP’s (City of Chicago) Certification Assistance Program for Veterans and obtaining financing.

In addition to its commitment to the veteran community, VBP has made a commitment to the Naperville community, operating Naperville-favorite breakfast and lunch spot Rosie’s Home Cookin’ since 2022. Rosie’s will move from its original N. Aurora Road location to 2155 CityGate Lane at Naperville’s CityGate Centre later this year. (Editor’s Note: Rosie’s plans to remain open at 1567 N. Aurora Road through November.)

VBP Fundraiser set for Nov. 6 at Meson Sabika

VBP also will hold its Second Annual Valor to Venture fundraising event in Naperville at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Avenue, from 5:30PM to 8PM on Thurs., Nov. 6. Tickets are $50 and include food and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/V2V-2025.

“I’m grateful to the Naperville community for embracing us and supporting our mission,” said Lowder. “Moving to CityGate Centre gives us a chance to keep growing that mission and create more opportunities for veterans in business.”

“I am excited about this next chapter for Rosie’s at CityGate Centre,” added Eisenberg. “Rosie’s shows how Veteran Business Project can help veterans turn ideas into successful businesses, and I am eager to see where we go from here.”

Support of Veteran Causes Continues for Calamos Companies

The organization and its mission are well-suited to its new location. Local businessman and Vietnam veteran John P. Calamos, Sr. developed CityGate Centre, a live-work-play community where the global investment firm he founded also is headquartered, demonstrating the enterprising spirit Lowder and Eisenberg hope to help more veterans embody.

“Supporting veterans’ causes is a longstanding priority for Mr. Calamos and integral to the culture of all the Calamos companies,” said Calamos Real Estate SVP and Designated Managing Broker Ken Witkowski. “We welcome Veteran Business Project and look forward to adding Rosie’s to the great dining selections at CityGate Centre.

“We are extremely proud to have them here,” Witkowski added.