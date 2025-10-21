Stop by Quigley’s Irish Pub to raise Pints for Polio eradication any time Thur., Oct. 23.

“Good-bye polio. Thanks, Rotary!” Stop by Quigley’s Irish Pub from noon to closing on Thurs., Oct. 23, to lend a little high-top support to help continue eradication of polio. (PN File Photo)

To benefit Rotary Polio Plus, the Rotary Club of Naperville-Downtown will host Pints for Polio all day Thurs., Oct. 23, at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Avenue. Quigley’s will donate a portion of sales from every pint of Miller Lite and Sam Adams Oktoberfest to benefit Polio Plus and the initiative to “End Polio Now.”

Raise a pint of Miller Lite for $4.50 and/or a pint of Sam Adams Oktoberfest for $6.50.

“My older sister had polio in the 1950s so this initiative to eradicate the dreaded disease worldwide is near and dear to my heart,” said Nancy Quigley, owner of the pub and also a member of the Rotary Club of Naperville-Downtown.

Polio-Plus is described by words on plaque near sculpture…

Polio-Plus is a vision of a world free of poliomyelitis, a disease feared for centuries.

In 1985, the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International mounted two efforts—a fundraising campaign to provide large quantities of vaccine, and an immunization program to deliver the vaccine to children around the world. Both efforts achieved unparalleled success: The campaign raised twice the initial goal of U.S. $120 million, and the immunization effort brought praise and support from health authorities worldwide.

A sculpture at Rotary Headquarters in Evanston symbolizes the commitment of countless Rotarians who are making their vision a reality and the world a healthier place for millions of children.

For more information, click www.endpolio.org/.