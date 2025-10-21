Howlin’ at the Moon: Adult Halloween Bash at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement’s 13-acre site will transform into a Halloween bash for adults (21+) at Howlin’ at the Moon from 5-10PM on Oct. 24-25 .

This adult (21+) Halloween event features a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience, thrilling sideshow performances, as well as Halloween-themed activities including spine-chilling art displays, photo experiences, a costume contest and more.

From 8-10PM on Friday, the Scotland trio High Fade will sizzle the stage with their brand of razor-sharp funk and disco. Fresh Hops will open the night from 5:15-7:15PM with their high-energy roots rock and improvisational performances. From 8-10PM on Saturday Kyle Hollingsworth Band, led by The String Cheese Incident keyboardist, will perform original songs off his new solo album “All We Are,” and more. Chicago’s Family Groove Company will open the night with “groove informed jazz/rock” from 5:15-7:15PM.

Visitors who are looking to get spooked can enter the Screams from the Unknown Outdoor Haunt, an 800-square-foot outdoor haunted experience. Throughout the evening, there will also be performances by fire dancers, a contortionist, a sword swallower, and more. Six Halloween-themed vendors will be selling a variety of items such as bath bombs, crystal jewelry, and fine art in the Moonlight Market.

Naper Settlement will celebrate the community by offering cuisine in the Food Truck Graveyard from local vendors including Belgio’s Catering, Billy Bricks, John’s Rib House, Grumpy Gaucho, Decadent Flavor, Half Baked Goodness, and Lincoln Land Kettle Corn. A variety of wine, beer and the canned tequila cocktail Salucita Paloma will be available in the BOOze Bar.

Howlin’ at the Moon is for individuals 21 years of age and older. No one under the age of 21 is permitted. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Howlin.