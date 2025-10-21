Casino Royale: A Night of Fun, Friends & Fundraising for Scouting America

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of excitement, elegance, and impact at Casino Royale, happening Thursday, November 14 at the beautiful Hotel Arista in Naperville! This event is the ultimate local date night; an opportunity to dress up, gather with friends, and enjoy an evening filled with lively casino games, gourmet food, drinks, raffles, and entertainment – all while supporting a great cause.

Hosted by Scouting America Three Fires Council, Casino Royale is more than just a fun night out, it’s an evening where fellowship meets philanthropy. Every chip you play and every hand you win helps fund life-changing Scouting programs that teach leadership, character, and outdoor adventure to youth across our communities.

Even if you can’t attend in person, you can still join the fun by participating in our exclusive online Silent Auction! Register your account early to preview and bid on an incredible selection of luxurious items and experiences. Auction items include everything from weekend getaways and fine dining to unique treasures. Bidding is open to everyone, and every dollar raised directly benefits Scouting America Three Fires Council.

Whether you’re looking for a memorable night out with friends or a meaningful way to give back, Casino Royale is the perfect blend of fun, fellowship, and fundraising. Reserve your spot today, set up your online auction account, and get ready to roll the dice for Scouting.

For more info and to particiapte, visit www.threefirescouncil.org/CasinoRoyale.