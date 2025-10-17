Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: October 17-19, 2025

Discover Naperville this weekend, October 17–19. Check out all the seasonal activities, live shows, Halloween Trolley Tours, dining recommendations, family events and more.

Friday

Kreger’s Brats is open!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Add the house smoked brisket or pulled pork to any grilled brat! Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and Apple Snickerdoodle bars. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM-5PM at Serendipity Resale Shop – 461 S. Route 59 Aurora, IL 60504

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement

5:30-9PM at Naper Settlement Friday, October 17 and 5:30-9PM Saturday, October 18 – 523 S. Webster Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Magic, monsters, and mythical entertainment will be summoned on the grounds of Naper Settlement during this annual fall festival for families with children 16 and under. Come as you are or wear a costume (no masks or weapons) and overcome your fears with a line-up of Halloween-themed outdoor activities, art, and performances. New attractions include a zombie hotel funhouse, a headless horseman, and Kazamir the Hungry (sideshow performer). Returning attractions include a zombie maze, dark art gallery, Screams from the Unknown Outdoor Haunt, alien autopsy, a costume contest and more. Tickets are $25/person and may be purchased at www.napersettlement.org/285/All-Hallows-Eve.

Chicago Sinfonietta – BOLLYWOOD & BEYOND

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 East Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

A Bollywood Star. A French Fairy Tale. A Diwali Celebration. All in one night. Step into a vibrant celebration of sound, spirit, and light just in time for Diwali, the Festival of Lights. This first half brings the irresistible joy of Bollywood to the symphonic stage with selections from “Symphony Masala”, guest conducted by Roger Kalia and starring vocalist Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi, North American Bollywood sensation. Maestra Mei-Ann Chen leads a luminous second half where East-meets-West with music from China, Taiwan, India, and France, including selections from the legendary 2011 concert where our founding conductor Maestro Paul Freeman passed the baton to Maestra Chen. Tickets are $50-70 and available at chicagosinfonietta.org/bollywood-beyond.

Saturday

Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at Fifth Avenue Station – 200 E. 5th Ave. Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family. The Market runs every Saturday through October.

Trick-or-Treat at Safety Town

10AM to 2PM Saturday, October 18 at Safety Town – 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Hosted by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club, learn PUMPKINS safe trick-or-treat tips, and trick or treat on the town! Costumes encouraged. Perfect for children ages 3-12, younger children are welcome too. There will be activity stations and many local businesses handing out toys, coupons, stickers, candy, and more! The cost is $15 donation per family (benefiting Safety Town) and a non-perishable food item (benefiting Loaves and Fishes). This is an outdoor event and will take place rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable. Dress appropriately for the weather. Safety Town is located at 1320 Aurora Ave. Naperville, Illinois 60540. Tickets and info at napervillejuniors.org/trick-or-treat.

Ebony Harvest at Pinot’s Palette

Afternoon & Evening at Pinot’s Palette – 175 Jackson Ave Suite 123, Naperville, IL 60540

It’s officially pumpkin season — and Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Sign up for a cozy night of fall colors, good friends, your favorite sips and a time to paint a beautiful pumpkin-themed piece that’s perfect for the season. Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And there’s more! To benefit Rotary Polio Plus, Quigley’s will host Pints for Polio all day Thurs., Oct. 23. A portion of sales will benefit Polio Plus. Miller Lite = $4.50 Pint / Sam Adams Oktoberfest = $6.50 Pint.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours

Between 7PM & 10PM Friday, October 10 to Friday, October 31

Hop on the Naperville Trolley and enjoy a festive tour of the city’s best Halloween light displays! The person who made the reservation is responsible for all guests in their group. Dates: October 13-16, 20-23, 27-30: $25/person + $3.75 gratuity = $28.75 (plus online booking fee). October 10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26,31: $30/person + $4.50 gratuity = $34.50 (plus online booking fee). Info, policies and tickets at napervilletrolley.com.

Sunday

Naperville Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

7AM in Downtown Naperville

The Naperville Half Marathon and Endeavor Health10K & 5K draws participants to Naperville’s lively downtown, historic sights and beautiful neighborhoods. Runners will delight in the kinetic atmosphere and well-managed course, made possible by extensive volunteer and spectator support. More info at www.runnaperville.com.

Downtown Naperville Harvest Soup & Chili Stroll

Noon to 4PM beginning at Tapville Social – 216 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540

Get ready for a savory adventure at the Harvest Soup & Chili Stroll!’ Explore Downtown Naperville’s best restaurants while sampling their signature soups, stews, and hearty chili creations. Team up with friends and taste your way through each stop, enjoying this delicious tour’s bold flavors and warm vibes. Lots of fun along the way! Voting at the end for your tasty favorite! Tickets: $35 per person, including all tastings. Tickets are for staggered start times. Tickets on sale now.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Walk this way… patio days continue during beautiful autumn days!

Celebrate adventure and discovery!

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice! And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!

Did you know? Downtown Naperville features plenty of things to do every day and every month. Kindly note ’tis always the season to use and/or purchase Downtown Naperville Gift Cards for many things happening. Take a stroll to discover all that’s new (Did you notice Birkenstock is now open with a fashionable footprint at 20 W. Jefferson Avenue?) and coming soon to whet every appetite for shopping and dining among all the traditions that make downtown Naperville such a wonderful destination.

When time permits while visiting downtown Naperville to shop and dine, the Riverwalk welcomes folks to the city’s natural treasure where can-do spirit is on display from the Hillside Road Bridge to the Moser Tower to the Jefferson Avenue Bridge, all along the path of serpentine-shaped bricks. Remember! The Riverwalk is a pedestrian path to walk. Kindly walk your wheels. Enjoy the great outdoors!

Note also that this post, originally presented online on Oct. 17, 2025, may be updated throughout the weekend. Also please know the October issue of PN is now available from distribution racks N.E.W.S., Quigley’s Irish Pub and then some in downtown Naperville. Thanks for reading!

Meanwhile, take time to relax and enjoy the local landscape during this changing season.

Happy autumn!