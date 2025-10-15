Naperville Garden Club’s 2025 Cup of Cheer Tickets Available Now

A Cherished Naperville Holiday Tradition Since 1961

The Cup of Cheer Home Tour, Holiday Market & Tea is the Naperville Garden Club’s signature fundraising event, held annually on the first Friday of December, with a special Preview Day the Thursday before.

Each year, four beautifully decorated homes open their doors to guests, showcasing festive holiday décor that combines the homeowners’ personal style with seasonal touches provided by the Club. This year’s featured neighborhoods are Brookwood Trace, Old Farm, Saybrook and East Highlands.

Preview Day: 9AM – 4PM Thursday, December 4 • Tickets are $60 (Limited number of tickets available).

Cup of Cheer Day: 9AM – 4PM Friday, December 5 • Tickets are $45.

The Holiday Market will be held at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson Street, Naperville, IL 60540. A 10% discount is available with the purchase of 10 tickets.

Ticket Sales begin October 15th and are available at:

Baird & Warner Realtors, 836 W. 75th Street, Naperville

John Greene Realtors, 1311 S. Route 59, Naperville

The Growing Place, 25W471 Plank Road, Naperville

Online at napervillegardenclub.org

The Holiday Market features handcrafted and curated items, perfect for holiday shopping. Ticket holders may visit the Market throughout the day, while non-ticketed guests are welcome to shop on Friday, Cup of Cheer Day, from noon to 4PM.

Attendees are also invited to enjoy the Tea, featuring homemade cookies and beverages. Each ticketed guest receives a commemorative teacup and saucer or mug, with a new pattern introduced each year.

Proceeds from the Cup of Cheer support the Naperville Garden Club’s community programs, scholarships, civic beautification projects and educational initiatives.