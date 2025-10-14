WDSRA: The WDSRA Scholarship Endowment, Inspired by the Kerry Fitzgerald Family

A Life that Inspires

Kerry Fitzgerald had a gift for lighting up every room he entered, especially at WDSRA programs. These were far more than activities – they were where he found true happiness. He loved the energy of the dances, the liveliness of the music and the chance to be surrounded by people. Outings and programs gave Kerry a chance to socialize, build friendships and create the memories his family treasures to this day. Through it all, Kerry thrived, finding a sense of belonging that meant the world to him – and those who loved him.

Though Kerry lived with cerebral palsy and a fragile medical condition, he never let those challenges define him. His joy, laughter and love of life touched everyone around him.

Honoring Kerry’s Legacy

In December 2021, Kerry passed away. But his legacy of connection and joy continues to inspire. Determined to carry that legacy forward, Kerry’s parents, Tom & Liz, turned to the place that brought their son so much happiness: WDSRA.

To honor Kerry, they asked family and friends to donate to WDSRA in Kerry’s memory. What began as a heartfelt tribute quickly grew into something more. In conversations, Tom & Liz shared their deepest wish… to ensure that Kerry’s legacy “outlives us all.”

That sparked an idea… how could we create something significant and sustainable to help meet the needs of current and future participants like Kerry?

That became the inspiration for the WDSRA Scholarship Endowment, Inspired by the Kerry Fitzgerald Family. This fund would remove financial barriers and provide access to WDSRA programs, ensuring more families experience the same joy and belonging Kerry found.

Creating Access – Removing Barriers

Many families rely on scholarships to participate in WDSRA programs. For some, the need is temporary during a challenging season. For others, it’s ongoing support they count on season after season. And with new families joining our community all the time, the need continues to grow.

While every family’s story is unique, one thing remains the same: without scholarships, many would miss out on the life-changing benefits of special recreation. Losing that opportunity could mean setbacks in growth, development, behavior and overall well-being.

At WDSRA, we are committed to ensuring that no one is ever turned away due to financial hardship. Access to special recreation should never depend on the ability to pay—it should be available to every individual who can benefit from it.

Carrying Kerry’s Spirit Forward

The WDSRA Scholarship Endowment, Inspired by the Kerry Fitzgerald Family has a fund balance goal of $750,000. Once in place, that figure and the earnings it produces, will fulfill our typical annual scholarship needs and more in perpetuity.

It’s an ambitious, but worthy goal, and the aim is to reach it by 2026 to coincide with WDSRA’s 50th anniversary. We are working diligently to cultivate partners who share in our vision. As of now, we are close to seeing this be fully funded. But we still have a ways to go.

With the Scholarship Endowment, Kerry’s legacy is more than a memory – it’s a promise for the future. It ensures that the joy, friendships, and sense of belonging he found at WDSRA will continue to touch the lives of future participants. Every gift in his honor carries his spirit forward, creating opportunities for generations to come to thrive, connect and experience the same life-changing impact that defined Kerry’s journey.

If you would like to learn more or help us reach our goal with a donation, visit www.wdsra.com/wdsra-foundation.

To learn more about WDSRA, visit www.wdsra.com.