The Y – Shining a Light on Afterschool at the Y

Every October, the Naperville YMCA proudly joins the nationwide Lights on Afterschool celebration, shining a spotlight on the life-changing impact of after-school programs. Since its launch in 2000, Lights on Afterschool has become the leading movement recognizing how afterschool opportunities help young people learn, grow, and thrive.

Did you know that 7.6 million children across the country are unsupervised after school? The need is clear. Afterschool programs like those offered by YMCA Safe ‘n Sound provide a safe, supportive environment where youth can explore new interests, develop critical life skills, and build confidence for the future.

From hands-on STEM activities and creative arts to targeted physical activity and skill building, Y after-school programming keeps kids engaged and inspired long after the school bell rings. These programs not only keep kids safe but also support working families and strengthen entire communities.

This October, while we celebrate the importance of afterschool, we’re also bringing the community together for another exciting tradition: Halloween at the Fry-ght Family YMCA.

On Sat., Oct. 25, families are invited to enjoy a frighteningly fun evening filled with games, trick-or-treating, a floating pumpkin patch, and even a hayride. Free and open to the community, from 5:30PM to 8PM, Halloween at the Fry-ght Family Y is the perfect way to celebrate the season, connect with neighbors, and experience the welcoming spirit of the Y.

Together, events like Lights on Afterschool and Halloween at the Y highlight what makes the YMCA so special: a place where learning, belonging, and community come alive year-round.

