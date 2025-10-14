Sharing and Caring – Power of One Part 2

Back in May, I talked about the power of one person’s idea/dream growing into a large charity helping and influencing thousands of people’s lives. This month, I’d like to introduce you to what I am calling Part 2 of the Power of One.

One president, Amy Gutmann, at one university, The University of Pennsylvania, decided to empower some students each year with a financial award through the President’s Engagement Prize. One team of three students (Griffin Amdur – a Chicago native, Andrew Witherspoon, and James McPhail) won the award in 2018. The $100,000 prize allowed them to move their dream into a reality along with a living stipend for each of these graduates.

Furniture is one of the least recycled household items. It is also one of the hardest items for charities to provide for their clients due to the space requirements to store furniture and then transport it to their clients. These young men saw a need for a furniture bank to be established in Chicago to provide basic furniture and other necessary household items to families in need for a home to be comfortable. They made connections with social service agencies and now The Chicago Furniture Bank works with more than 550 nonprofit and government agencies to connect with clients.

They grew from a goal of furnishing 400 apartments the first year to furnishing 3,781 homes in 2024. By the end of 2024, CFB furnished their 20,000th home!

In order to fund most expenses of The Chicago Furniture Bank without having to organize galas and other fund raisers each year, they utilized a really innovative model of operating a social enterprise called Honest Junk. The Honest Junk arm picks up all items, with furniture and household items coming to CFB and all other usable items being distributed to partners. These three entrepreneurs also hired people with records who find it difficult to secure jobs. They work in the warehouse or as drivers on the trucks. Being given a second chance increases the number of people that Honest Junk and The Chicago Furniture Bank help each year.

If you have furniture to donate, the CFB is a good choice especially if you need a quick pick up or are donating something like mattresses that other nonprofits do not accept. If you need a complete clean out or are a Realtor trying to empty a home to get it to market quickly, then contact the junk removal company Honest Junk knowing that families in need will be helped at the same time.

For more info, visit www.Chicagofurniturebank.org or www.Honestjunkcompany.org.