Sales Focus – More Telephone Tips To Heat up Your Sales

One of your high payoff activities is scheduling appointments. Our buyers’ hectic schedules have forced us to spend more time using the phone to obtain good results. To continue to

Heat Up Your Sales, use these telephone tips:

Smile when you answer the phone. The other person can sense your mood by the tone of your voice; they might even be your next customer. Smile. Hello, this is Mike! Thank you for calling. Did you know about our special October promotion? Use anything, but H.A.Y.T. (How are you today?) Always give your professional best; your first few words give the first impression. “Hi Charlie – I’m following up to discuss the three options that will ignite your staff with enthusiasm, barbeque your competition, and heat up…” Listen to what is going on in the background. If another phone rings or you hear a distraction in the background, politely inquire whether or not that situation needs to be dealt with and offer to be placed on hold. This shows respect for the other person and is greatly appreciated. 10 before 10 – Ten calls before ten in the morning. After the third or fourth call you will discover you’re enjoying the process; each call is bringing you closer to the sale. Keep up the good work. Stop surfing the Internet. Stop checking Facebook, Instagram, scrolling through ‘X’, or buying stuff online during selling hours. Plan your day full of selling activities including two hours of scheduling appointments. After you finish this article, pick up the phone. When leaving a voice mail message, repeat yourself. Say your name at the beginning. Say your name and phone number at the end. Repeat your phone number. Your future client will not have to replay the message to get your name and number. You know what to do. Urgency sells. Remind your client the limited supply is almost gone; the price increase goes into effect in two weeks; or their boss will be back from his field trip next Friday. Be excited!

Do the math. Pick up the phone and Heat Up Your Sales!