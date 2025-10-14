Nutrition Knowledge – Daily Bread?

So many of us don’t really eat much bread anymore. Perhaps it is because of the gluten that seems to bother so many people, or the carbohydrate contribution that bread adds to our daily intake. However, there are some healthy bread options for those times when we do want bread, rolls or buns.

Let’s explore the healthiest options: sprouted grains and sourdough.

For starters, much of the standard wheat in this country is GMO. Many of us prefer to avoid GMO items, but if an occasional sandwich or burger bun sits well with us, that may not be a big consideration.

If we find that we do not tolerate bread items very well, it may be that we should try different options. Sprouted grains would be one option. They are whole grains that have begun to germinate. They have health benefits in that the germination breaks down some of the starch and phytate, making the nutrient content higher and more bioavailable, as well as easier to digest. Look for bread products that are made with organic sprouted grains, as this would be non-GMO.

Next, let’s talk sourdough. The process of fermenting the flour creates a starter that has been shown to be beneficial for digestion and a lower glycemic index, leading to better blood sugar control, something that is important for people dealing with metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

Often those of us with gluten sensitivity tolerate sourdough bread with regular flour, but sourdough also can be made with gluten free flour. We all know that fermented foods are highly beneficial, but take caution here, that is not a license to devour a loaf of sourdough each day!

Making our own bread is not difficult, and allows us to control the ingredients, so it is definitely something to consider. There are many websites out there with great instructions on making bread with the fewest ingredients possible.

Be a great label reader, when buying commercial bread, however, because often there are mold inhibitors and other preservatives added to store-bought/packaged bread.

Enjoy a little bread, again.