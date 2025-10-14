Naperville Gardener – I’m Thankful for Fall!

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” —Albert Camus

Fall is first runner-up in my choice of favorite seasons. Spring will always be my favorite, but it does have an unfair advantage of timing. After our too long, too gray, too cold winters, the first signs of Spring are so appreciated. I love seeing the early crocuses and daffodils radiantly appearing in my gardens. But Fall is scheduled after a beautiful, colorful, lush summer and we are distracted by back to school/back to work after vacation activities.

Let’s give Fall the attention it deserves! When you travel through our neighborhoods, take the time to notice the efforts of our neighbors. There are so many plants to choose to refresh your pots and gardens! If you’re big into Halloween, choose Black Mondo Grass for your planter(s). They can be accented by almost-black pansies and black ornamental peppers (Black Pearl). Give this combination a try!

This summer the city removed our street tree and while we wait for the new one, I placed three assorted pumpkins in the empty space. It’s amazing the colors and textures that pumpkins come in these days. Take a look when you’re running to the grocery, hardware or big box store. If you don’t want to replace your summer plants, use pumpkins and gourds instead for fall color.

The pumpkin that grew from last Fall’s planter isn’t a pumpkin after all. It’s a summer squash that grew from the little squashes that I bought in a bag for decoration. The vine has grown like crazy and has almost made it to the sidewalk. The huge yellow-orange blossoms are slowly, but surely turning into darling vegetables. Unfortunately, powdery mildew has attacked the huge leaves. The diseased leaves need to be removed, but it seems to be merely cosmetic. Since I might not let this happen again next year, I’m not too worried about it. To help the plant, I have been advised to crush an aspirin tablet in a quart of water and when I water with this solution, the aspirin will be absorbed through the roots, stimulating its immune system.

This year has been a good (?) for squash as I have noticed it growing unexpectedly in at least two of my neighbor’s gardens. Let me know if you have found one in your home landscape.

I tend to be a free-spirited gardener, open to Mother Nature’s gifts—within reason.