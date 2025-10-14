Feeding the Future: Planned Giving at Loaves & Fishes

By Debbie White

October is National Planned Giving Awareness Month, a time to recognize the lasting impact of legacy giving. For over 40 years, Loaves & Fishes Community Services has worked to end hunger and transform lives, now serving more than 10,000 people each week across DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties. Planned giving ensures this mission continues for generations to come.

Planned gifts—through a bequest, beneficiary designation, or other estate plan—provide long-term stability. As President & CEO, Mike Havala explains, “Legacy gifts ensure that we can continue to meet both the immediate needs of families and build sustainable solutions for the future.”

To honor those who make this commitment, Loaves & Fishes created the Feeding the Future Legacy Circle. Members share a common goal: creating a future where no one goes hungry.

Joel and Shannon Weinberger shared, “We chose to include Loaves & Fishes in our estate plan because of their proven track record of ending hunger and transforming lives. More importantly, this legacy gift will help ensure future generations have access to the resources they need to get through difficult times and become self-sufficient again.”

Longtime volunteers John and Mary Kroening reflected, “Loaves & Fishes is now an organization that not only feeds those in need but also helps people succeed in many other ways. We are happy to be part of the Feeding the Future Legacy Circle.”

These voices remind us that planned giving is about more than financial arrangements—it reflects values, vision, and community. One planned gift today can mean thousands of families nourished for years to come.

To learn more about joining the Feeding the Future Legacy Circle, contact Debbie White, Sr. Director of Donor & Corporate Engagement, at dwhite@loaves-fishes.org or 630.355.3663 x189.

Together, we can ensure the work of Loaves & Fishes—ending hunger and transforming lives—remains strong for generations.

Debbie White is the Sr. Director of Donor & Corporate Engagement at Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Contact her at dwhite@loaves-fishes.org or visit www.loaves-fishes.org.