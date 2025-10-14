Engaging Aging – Lunch, Learn, and a Whole Lot More With Local Seniors Organization

Weekly lunch-and-learn programs at Naperville’s Kebab King and Sara’s Pakistani & Indian Cuisine give seniors the chance to socialize, make friends and learn about topics such as mental health, music and art therapy while enjoying a delicious meal put on by the American Association of Retired Asians. Open to all seniors of all cultures, this program is part of the congregated meal sites which the nonprofit organization sponsors.

Nazneen Sylawala, Lead Director for Programs and Planning, indicated that the organization offers resources and services in nutrition, mental health and dementia support such as memory cafes in Will, Cook, Lake and DuPage counties. Sylawala said the lunch-and-learn sites are offered almost five days per week total.

At Kebab King and Sara’s Pakistani & Indian Cuisine in Naperville, seniors can enjoy a three-hour afternoon at the lunch-and-learn where there is structured time for social interaction and connectivity with others, a delicious hot buffet lunch including dessert, and a learning program or workshop to follow, all for a suggested $4 donation. Sara’s meal site is every Tuesday while Kebab King’s is every Thursday. Start time is 12:30PM+.

Seniors interested in accessing the lunch-and-learns and other programs can register for free to become members by visiting the American Association of Retired Asians in person at 400 N. Schmidt Rd. in Bolingbrook.

Sylawala’s mission is to create a positive outlook on aging.

“Seniors have so much wisdom and knowledge and we just aren’t seeing it,” she said.

Carpe Diem!