Letters From Readers: IMEA Contract Faces Deadline

The Naperville City Council is facing a critical deadline prior to year-end when it must decide whether to renew or reject a contract extension with the Illinois Municipal Electricity Agency (IMEA) to be the city’s energy supply for another 20 years. IMEA is the nonprofit organization with which Naperville and 31 other communities have partnered for many years.

If the amended contract is ratified, Naperville will secure a stable and affordable electric supply for future years. If rejected, it will be necessary for the city to purchase electricity on the open market from companies driven by profit. This will undoubtedly result in significantly higher prices, especially if only zero carbon options are chosen.

The rush to zero carbon premium energy is shortsighted because IMEA power plants will continue to operate for the community members that renew the contract. IMEA opponents will not shut down the coal power plants, but could burden Naperville with runaway electric costs.

Naperville also will forfeit the accumulated power plant bond payments estimated at $650 million to date and give up the reduced electric rates that will result from the construction bonds paid off by 2035.

A provision option tied to the extended contract allows Naperville to utilize the Member Directed Resource (MDR) to purchase 26%-52% of its energy from zero carbon suppliers. In addition, this provision can be “moved forward” immediately into the current contract. This is an opportunity to supplement the current energy profile with 26%-52% of zero carbon sourcing.

The uncertainty of green energy capacity, rising electric demand due to expanding AI centers, and higher projected green energy costs create a very volatile market. This can all be avoided by re-signing with the IMEA, an action that will keep costs stable, provide a consistent electric supply and avoid spot market chaos by dealing with power marketers offering profit-motivated electric supply options.

I encourage the Naperville City Council to approve the IMEA contract extension so we can maintain a reliable power grid and provide fiscally responsible costs for residents while transitioning toward greener energy options.

Michael J. Lapinski, Naperville

