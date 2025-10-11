Register Now for Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K: Thanksgiving Tradition Returns!

Is It Time for the Lions Turkey Trot 5K Already?

Yes! Registration is open for the Naperville Noon Lions Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K!

“What’s in it for me?” you ask.

You will have fun.

You can burn off calories before your big Thanksgiving dinner.

You can start (or continue) a family or community holiday tradition.

You will get a cool new long-sleeved T-shirt!

You are invited to a free delicious breakfast generously provided by Belgio’s Catering after your run.

You might win an award for your running time!

You will support the work of the Naperville Noon Lions providing vision, hearing, and diabetes services for Naperville children and adults who otherwise could not afford that care.

Turkey Trot Registration Now in Progress

Runners and walkers are welcome to register now for the Naperville Noon Lions 28th Annual Turkey Trot 5K. This popular Thanksgiving Day tradition begins at 8AM sharp at Naperville Central High School. To register, visit NapervilleTurkeyTrot.com. There will be room for 8,000 participants this year.

The Turkey Trot has been a tradition for 28 years and has enabled the Lions to help provide more than 4,000 Naperville children and families with vision, hearing, and diabetes care. In addition, the proceeds are used to support charities that benefit those in the Naperville area.

But First… Candy Days Are Oct. 10 & 11

Lions Club members will be accepting donations at intersections in town on October 10 and 11. Look for members in your neighborhood and be rewarded with great mint candies for your donations.

Looking for a Way to Give Back to the Community?

Visit a Naperville Noon Lions Club meeting to find out how you can help with the Turkey Trot. Discover lots of volunteer opportunities.

The Naperville Noon Lions Club meets the first four Tuesdays of each month at noon for a luncheon meeting at Pomegranate Restaurant, 55 S. Commons Drive, Aurora, IL.

“We always welcome guests to join us for lunch and learn more about opportunities to help,” said Lion Tom Garvey. “Find out how you can put your skills to work in Naperville.”