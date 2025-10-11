Focus on Safety – Practice Situational Awareness

This month, the Naperville Police Department’s “A Safer Naper” campaign encourages everyone to practice good situational awareness. Situational awareness is being attentive to surroundings to reduce risks and enhance personal safety. While it may sound simple, distractions and fast-paced routines make it challenging. Practicing this skill helps prevent crime, avoid accidents, and stay prepared.

Key Tips for Situational Awareness

Predict events: Anticipate future actions based on what’s happening around you. Thinking ahead improves decision-making.

Identify elements

Notice not only potential threats but also ordinary factors like people, objects, and environmental changes.

Keep your head up

Avoid being absorbed by phones or other devices, which limit awareness of surroundings.

Use peripheral vision

Train yourself to monitor activity outside your central focus for a wider sense of awareness.

Don’t just look—see

Observe exits, unusual objects, or suspicious behavior when entering a room or public space.

Use reflective surfaces

Store windows or mirrors can help detect activity behind you.

Avoid overload

Too many tasks or distractions cause errors and stress; prioritize and minimize distractions.

Prevent fatigue

Rest well and maintain energy levels since tiredness diminishes vigilance.

Clear your mind: Confusion causes missed signals and mistakes while boosting a potential threat’s confidence.

Guard against complacency

Staying in a comfort zone or assuming everything is fine lowers alertness. Periodically check your mindset.

Engage your senses

Use sight, hearing, smell, and touch to detect changes in your environment.

Trust instincts

If a situation feels wrong, remove yourself, ask for help, or call 911.

Reassess continually

Environments change quickly; ongoing evaluation helps you respond effectively.

Ultimately, practicing situational awareness is about staying alert, attentive, and engaged, both mentally and physically. Doing so can help avoid dangerous encounters, prevent accidents, and recognize criminal behavior before it occurs. The more attuned we are to what is happening around us, the fewer opportunities exist for harm, creating a safer community for everyone.

For more information on situational awareness, visit www.naperville.il.us/ASaferNaper.

Until next month… Stay Aware & Stay Safe.