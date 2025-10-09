Naperville Woman’s Club News: ‘Team Naperville’ Led by Passionate Mayor

The Naperville Woman’s Club was honored to welcome Mayor Scott Wehrli as our guest speaker at a recent program meeting.

During his presentation, he highlighted how in 1981 the community rallied to celebrate Naperville’s 150th anniversary by creating the Riverwalk – a stunning linear park adorned with brick pathways, fountains and bridges that transformed our downtown. He then showed a slide of the Cornerstone-laying ceremony on September 7, 1981, in the Civic Plaza, were a young Scott Wehrli stands proudly in the foreground.

This spirit of civic engagement endures today, earning Naperville repeated recognition as one the best places to live in the United States. From the longest running art fair in the state hosted by NWC and lively festivals to the cherished Naperville Municipal Band, our city offers residents and visitors a wealth of cultural and recreational experiences.

Naperville also was honored to host this year’s Alzheimer’s Walk on September 14, a heartfelt gathering of families, friends and neighbors united in support of those living with Alzheimer’s. This special event raises vital awareness and funds for research, while also offering comfort and encouragement to caregivers and loved ones. The Naperville Woman’s Club walked together with community members, as we celebrated the power of community and reaffirmed our shared commitment to one day finding a cure. This is a cause close to the mayor’s heart and he was happy that NWC would be participating.

During his presentation Mayor Wehrli also offered ways residents can get involved in shaping the community’s future and passionately described it as “Team Naperville.” Even though he had an early meeting in Springfield the following day, the mayor stayed to answer any questions our membership had as well as discuss any issues of interest within the community.

The Naperville Woman’s Club extends its sincere appreciation to Mayor Wehrli for his time, dedication and continued service to the families and businesses of Naperville.

NWC focuses its philanthropic activities on art, education and community service. For more information on NWC, visit napervillewomansclub.org.

Submitted by Susan Paral, VP of membership