Fire Prevention 24-7 – Be Safe at Home

Keeping your home fire-safe doesn’t have to be complicated. A few simple habits can make all the difference for you and your family.

Start with smoke alarms. Make sure you have them on every level of your house and test them once a month. A little “beep” check can give you peace of mind, and changing the batteries once a year keeps them ready to go.

It’s also smart to have a family escape plan. Walk through your home together, talk about two ways out of each room, and pick a safe spot to meet outside in the front yard. Practice it a couple of times a year so everyone knows what to do if the alarm ever sounds.

The kitchen is another big focus area. Never leave food cooking on the stove and keep things like towels or paper away from burners.

Fireplaces can be cozy, but keep them clear of anything that might catch fire.

Don’t forget the little stuff, too. like not overloading outlets and replacing old cords.

And keeping a small fire extinguisher in the kitchen is always a good idea.

These everyday steps add up to big protection and help keep your home safe and sound.