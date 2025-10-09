All Hallows Eve at Naper Settlement: Family-Friendly Halloween Event Returns October 17-18

Celebrate spooky season at Naper Settlement’s annual All Hallows Eve, a family-fun Halloween festival from 5:30-9PM on Oct. 17-18. All Hallows Eve will feature an exciting lineup of spine-chilling attractions and activities including a costume contest, alien autopsy, a zombie hotel funhouse, and more. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.

Guests are invited to dress in costumes (no masks or weapons) and overcome their fears with a lineup of Halloween-themed outdoor activities, art, and performances spread across the museum’s 13-acre site. New attractions include a zombie hotel funhouse, a headless horseman, and a sideshow performance featuring Kazimir the Hungry. There will also be canned alcoholic beverages available for purchase at the event this year for adults 21+.

All Hallows Eve will feature a variety of returning fan-favorite attractions. Walk through dark corridors of the unknown at the 800-square-foot Screams from the Unknown Outdoor Haunt, wander through the dark art gallery to reveal spooky artwork, or snap a photo next to the giant werewolf or gargoyle sculptures created by nationally recognized Naperville artist Paul Kuhn.

Other attractions and activities include a zombie maze, laser tag, indoor theatrical skits performed by Magical Starlight Theatre and Kaneland Arts Initiative, Halloween-themed jams by School of Rock musicians, and more.

All Hallows Eve is recommended for families with children ages 16 and under. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.