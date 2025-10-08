Visit Naperville – Book Your Holiday Parties Now

A festive year-end gathering with your family or team is a great way to build connections and celebrate the season. Book early to secure your location and your place on everyone’s calendar; now is the time!

The overall trend of holiday parties is on the rise. According to information from Knowland by Cendyn, a data analytics platform for the hospitality industry, “Holiday parties have bounced back and even exceed their pre-COVID levels.”

Their insights show that the trend of holiday parties, which took a big hit in 2020, is surging back bigger than ever, and Naperville is ready with exceptional options, both big and small, to accommodate your group.

Larger groups will love the convenience of booking at one of Naperville’s four full-service hotels to enjoy the ease of having your party and hotel rooms at the same location. The Embassy Suites, Hotel Arista, Hotel Indigo, and Marriott Naperville all have large event spaces, flexibility and booking promotions that include perks like gift cards, points or complimentary add-ons.

Additionally, many mid-sized hotels, like the newly renovated Fairfield Inn, have event spaces and offer early booking discounts and the ability to customize your gathering.

Working with a hotel also creates an opportunity for attendees to make a festive weekend of their stay, adding on experiences like NaperLights, holiday light tours or Naper Settlement’s Holly Jolly Days.

Naperville also has an abundance of restaurants with private or semi-private group space. Places like Meson Sabika, Biaggi’s, Vai’s, Morton’s Steakhouse and Jo Jo’s Shake Bar are great options for mid-sized celebrations. Many restaurants, like Fogo de Chão, are also offering exclusive perks like gift cards and complimentary add-ons for booking your celebration early.

Smaller groups might find that a reservation at a local restaurant is perfect to accommodate their celebrations. We recently connected with a manager who planned a small holiday gathering downtown at Sullivan’s. Along with the excellent food and service, they loved that their group gathered at a local setting that was festive and elegant, while offering both easy access and local parking.

Now is the time for holiday event planning! Reach out to Julie Byrne, CVB Director of Sales, for information on local hotels, restaurants and attractions at jbyrne@naper.org.