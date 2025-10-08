Discover the best things to do in Naperville this weekend, October 10–13, 2025. From the Farmers Market and live music to Halloween Trolley Tours, dining, and family-friendly activities, Positively Naperville highlights events and local spots to make the most of autumn in our community.

Enjoy the Sunshine

Perhaps the much-needed autumn rain on Tuesday added to the natural vibrancy and changing colors in May Watts Park where the sled hill is still green. Looking ahead, enjoy plenty of sunshine expected all weekend—with an open mind that a good soaking rain is needed for drought-stressed trees in local parks and forest preserves.

“Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” —Elizabeth Lawrence

Friday

Kreger’s is open! / 10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563 / Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. With brats on the grill, let Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best, especially for weekend grilling. Add the house smoked brisket or pulled pork to any grilled brat! Find 22 fresh flavors as well as fresh made salads, fresh cooked buns, pickles, and Apple Snickerdoodle bars. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc. / 10AM-5PM / Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Chicago a cappella Presents Cantaré / 7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 / Hear dynamic new works by Mexican composers—commissioned by Chicago a cappella and brought to life by our ensemble of ten singers—and be moved by the music’s heart, heritage, and humanity.Tickets are available at www.chicagoacappella.org.

Saturday

Naperville Farmer’s Market / 7AM to noon at Fifth Avenue Station – 200 E. 5th Ave. Naperville, IL 60563 / Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family. The Market runs every Saturday through October.

Ebony Harvest at Pinot’s Palette / Afternoon & Evening / It’s officially pumpkin season — and Pinot’s Palette presents the perfect way to celebrate! Sign up for a cozy night of fall colors, good friends, your favorite sips and a time to paint a beautiful pumpkin-themed piece that’s perfect for the season. Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a date night, or just a “me” night, this one’s all about slowing down, laughing lots, and creating something you’ll love to display all autumn long. Reserve your seat today and treat yourself to a little fall escape. For prices (they vary), information and party planning, visit www.pinotspalette.com/naperville/events. Open just about every day, Pinot’s Palette, now in its 16th year, is located at 175 Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Great gift idea for a fall family outing and for the holidays!

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub / 11AM – 2AM / Quigley’s Irish Pub is located at 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville. / Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers, including a dog patio for well-behaved dogs on a leash. Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

Halloween Lights Trolley Tours / Between 7PM & 10PM Friday, October 10 to Friday, October 31 / Hop on the Naperville Trolley and enjoy a festive tour of the city’s best Halloween light displays! The person who made the reservation is responsible for all guests in their group. Dates: October 13-16, 20-23, 27-30: $25/person + $3.75 gratuity = $28.75 (plus online booking fee). October 10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26,31: $30/person + $4.50 gratuity = $34.50 (plus online booking fee). Info, policies and tickets at napervilletrolley.com.

Sunday

Reserve a Table at Mesón Sabika for any day / 11:30AM to 9PM / Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Walk this way… patio days continue during beautiful autumn days!

Monday

School is out! Columbus Day – Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Century Walk Tours Every Day / Around the Clock – Daylight / The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding tour throughout downtown any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

Discover Naperville choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south! / Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice! And if you find a place that truly suits your taste, tell you friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the hospitality industry right here in Naperville. Bon Appetit!

Did you know? Downtown Naperville features plenty of things to do every day and every month. Kindly note ’tis always the season to use and/or purchase Downtown Naperville Gift Cards for many things happening. Take a stroll to discover all that’s new (Did you notice Birkenstock is now open with a fashionable footprint at 20 W. Jefferson Avenue?) and coming soon to whet every appetite for shopping and dining among all the traditions that make downtown Naperville such a wonderful destination.

When time permits while visiting downtown Naperville to shop and dine, the Riverwalk welcomes folks to the city’s natural treasure where can-do spirit is on display from the Hillside Road Bridge to the Jefferson Avenue Bridge, all along the path of serpentine-shaped bricks. Remember! The Riverwalk is a pedestrian path to walk. Kindly walk your wheels. Enjoy the great outdoors!

Note also that this post, originally presented online on Oct. 8, 2025, may be updated throughout the weekend. Also please know the October issue of PN is now available from distribution racks N.E.W.S., Quigley’s Irish Pub and then some in downtown Naperville. Thanks for reading!

Meanwhile, take time to relax and enjoy the local landscape during this changing season.

Happy autumn!