Rotary Club of Naperville and community partners plan Resilience Tactics Workshop on Sat., Nov. 8, on the campus of Little Friends, 27555 Diehl Road in Warrenville. Admission to the workshop will be free of charge. (PN File Photo)

Rotary Club of Naperville Report

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in collaboration with community partners, will host the Resilience Tactics Workshop, a free event designed to support the families and supporters of Veterans and first responders who may be experiencing adverse mental health effects due to trauma and stress from their service. This essential workshop will take place from 11AM to 2PM on Sat., Nov. 8, on the campus of Little Friends, Inc., located at 27555 Diehl Road in Warrenville.

“The concept for the Resilience Tactics Workshop began with the Rotary Club of Naperville’s goal of hosting a local public event to help the community focus on mental health well-being,” said Club President Mike Calabrese. “We reached out to community partners, including Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and the Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) Board, to stage our first rendition of this event in 2024 and are pleased to present it again this year.”

Staci Boyer, Commander of VFW Post 3873, emphasized the importance of the workshop.

“There are many current and past active service members in the area who are suffering from posttrauma stress,” noted Boyer in a news release. “These individuals are often supported by family members and close friends who, in turn, must learn to cope with their loved one’s symptoms. We decided to hold this workshop to focus on the mental health of these caregivers.”

Boyer also highlighted the connection between Veterans and first responders, noting that many Veterans continue to serve their communities as police officers, firefighters, and medical rescue personnel, where they face similar traumas.

“It is crucial that we bring the focus on mental health well-being out into the open for all members of the Veteran and first responder community and their caregivers,” added Zoeie Kreiner, Founder of SupportOverStigma.org, who is helping to organize the workshop.

“Caregivers need to be equipped with tools and resources to provide effective understanding and support to ensure the overall well-being of their entire families and relationships.”

Ashley Klco, Chair of the Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) Board, expressed the importance of the workshop for Naperville’s first responders.

“We are proud to support this vital workshop for the dedicated first responders in the Naperville area,” said Klco. “This initiative has the strong backing of both Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, reinforcing our shared commitment to the well-being of our community’s public safety personnel.”

The event will feature a resource fair, breakout seminar sessions tailored for caregivers, and a special safe space for Veterans and first responders to share their experiences.

Lunch will be provided and babysitting services will be available on-site.

For more information about the Resilience Tactics Workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/RTactics2.

A few briefs regarding host organizations

Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville is committed to service above self, supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of the Naperville community. Through partnerships and community events, the club addresses pressing local issues, including mental health awareness, support for Veterans, and the wellbeing of first responders.

Judd Kendall VFW

Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) strives to foster camaraderie among United States Veterans of overseas conflicts. Members serve other Veterans, the military and their communities. They advocate on behalf of all Veterans. The VFW aims to ensure that Veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country. VFW’s promote patriotism, honor military service, care for and serve the Veteran community, and respect diversity.

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a Naperville community group that recognizes public safety personnel who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

Editor’s Note / Veterans Day is remembered annually at 11AM Nov. 11, or “11-11-11.”

One more thing… For 2025, Veterans Day in Naperville will be observed at the Healing Field of Flags, a display of 1,500 American flags set to fly proudly at Rotary Hill along the Naperville Riverwalk at 11AM Tues., Nov. 11. Note also the 2025 Healing Field will be in place to honor all Veterans from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12. “Taps” will be sounded daily during the remembrance at 5PM daily.