KidsMatter 2 Us – Tips for Teens In A Challenging Job Market

Working during the high school years provides many tangible benefits for teens. In addition to making their own spending money, which is always helpful, teens also learn responsibility, time management, entry-level work skills, and problem-solving as they fill entry-level or seasonal positions in retail, recreation, or service fields, such as fast food restaurants, clothing stores, grocery stores, parks and other area businesses.

With the increased use of automation for many entry-level or service positions, teens might be experiencing fewer job opportunities than in the past.

But there are strategies that today’s teens can use to make themselves more marketable to the jobs that are available so that they gain the valuable early work experience they need.