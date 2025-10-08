KidsMatter 2 Us – Tips for Teens In A Challenging Job Market

Working during the high school years provides many tangible benefits for teens. In addition to making their own spending money, which is always helpful, teens also learn responsibility, time management, entry-level work skills, and problem-solving as they fill entry-level or seasonal positions in retail, recreation, or service fields, such as fast food restaurants, clothing stores, grocery stores, parks and other area businesses.
With the increased use of automation for many entry-level or service positions, teens might be experiencing fewer job opportunities than in the past.
But there are strategies that today’s teens can use to make themselves more marketable to the jobs that are available so that they gain the valuable early work experience they need.
- Explore the most likely industries for young or inexperienced workers. For teens, common choices are hospitality or tourism (restaurants, hotels, local attractions), recreation (park districts, camps, health clubs) or retail (clothing or grocery stores, malls, or smaller local businesses). Don’t rely on published ads, but go to the business, ask about their needs and complete an application or talk to the hiring manager.
- Stand apart from others by developing professional skills. The job site Indeed (www.indeed.com/career-advice) recommends learning more about and practicing leadership, teamwork, emotional intelligence, organization, flexibility, communication, self-motivation and problem-solving. In addition, teens who demonstrate integrity, self-confidence, an openness to learning and constructive criticism as well as a positive attitude are likely to be noticed by those hiring.
- Gain experience through volunteering. In a competitive job market, any work experience can stand out. Teens who haven’t found their first position can still gain valuable work experience and practice their professionalism through volunteering. Check local nonprofits, volunteer portals such as Giving DuPage (givingdupage.org/volunteer-today/), or organizations, such as KidsMatter (kidsmatter2us.org/volunteerfair/) that hosts an annual Volunteer Fair.
- Save the Date: KidsMatter in partnership with the Naperville Park District presents again the annual Community Job Fair – 10AM to 1PM Sat., Jan. 3, at Fort Hill Activity Center in Naperville. Teens and community members can learn about career opportunities of all types. Teens can also try a mock interview, work on their resume and learn about financial literacy.