Chicago Sinfonietta Launches Season, IGNITE, With ‘Bollywood & Beyond’

By PN Ombudsman

A Bollywood Star. A French Fairy Tale.

A Diwali Celebration. All in One Night.

Chicago Sinfonietta launches its 25/26 Season, IGNITE, with Bollywood & Beyond. Celebrate Diwali with a musical journey from Mumbai to Paris to Taipei — featuring stunning global works, full symphonic sound, and North American Bollywood star Juju Palakurthi singing selections from Symphony Masala, one of the most celebrated voices in modern Indian music. Add Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and music from Taiwan, China, and India, and you’ve got a night that’s better than scrolling and streaming.

Upgrade to our Afterbeat: Bollywood & Beyond Party Package. Includes concert ticket and party with Indian street food and chance to meet the stars for $115.

