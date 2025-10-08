Central Parking Facility Maintenance Begins Oct. 13, 2025

Parking closures will be phased level by level at the Central Parking Facility at 75 E. Chicago Avenue. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

Beginning on Mon., Oct. 13, the City of Naperville, in partnership with J. Gill and Company, will perform maintenance work at the Central Parking Facility, located at 75 E. Chicago Ave. The work will take place in three phases, one phase for each parking level. During each phase, one level will be closed to all parking. The other levels will remain open. Pending weather and unforeseen circumstances, all work should be completed and all parking spaces reopened by the end of October 2025.

Maintenance work will consist of minor concrete repairs on the first and second levels, and the top level will be recoated and striped to ensure the water membrane remains intact. Each phase will take approximately one week to complete, with work starting Oct. 13 on the garage’s second level. Once maintenance on the second level is complete, crews will move to the top level. Final repairs will take place on the first level and are estimated to be completed by the end of October.

‘No parking’ and parking closures will be marked

Due to the nature of the work, no parking will be available on the level where maintenance is taking place. Parking closures will be marked with signage and barricades. The E. Chicago Avenue and E. Jefferson Avenue entrances will remain open at most times; however, isolated entrance closures will take place throughout the project when necessary to complete work. If one entrance is closed, visitors should use the other entrance.

Crews will work from 8AM until 4:30PM Monday through Friday. Unless otherwise noted, staff will work with the contractor to open as much parking as possible on Saturdays and Sundays. Motorists should follow all posted signage and use caution when accessing the parking facility. For information and updates on this project, visit www.naperville.il.us/central-parking-maintenance.

