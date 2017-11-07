In case you wondered what those sirens meant around noon near Hobson West…

A stunning mishap occurred during a driver’s test today at the Driver Services Facility (also known as the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles) in Hobson West, 75th Street at Rickert Road.

PHOTOS taken at 12:10PM / Click any photo to enlarge

According to police and firefighters at the scene, no one was injured.

Driving tests were postponed for the afternoon.

By 2PM, all emergency vehicles had been cleared, the car had been removed from the front window and towed away, and workers were replacing the window.

Above / By 2PM, Tues., Nov. 7, workers already were preparing the damaged window area for replacements.