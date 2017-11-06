DON’T be unrealistic about how much your house is worth when putting it on the market. Price it right and it will sell in a reasonable period of time for the best possible price.

DO be open to the idea of reducing your asking price if the house has been on the market for a long time. Remember, a price reduction is the most dramatic and effective tool you have to get Realtors and their buyers interested in reconsidering your home.

DON’T ignore the first offer on your home even if it comes in only a few days after it goes up for sale. Sellers constantly make the mistake of believing a quick offer is indicative of strong buyer demand for their home. This not necessarily true. The first offer is almost always the best that will ever come along.

DO be prepared to make an offer on a house if you really think it is the right one for you. Many buyers pass up the right house because they think it will be there waiting for them after they conduct a more exhaustive search of other homes for sale, only to find it sold when they decide to buy it.

DON’T try to go it alone when selling your house. The real estate business has become much more complicated than it used to be. Seller disclosure laws now mandate that every seller must provide a written statement as to the condition of every major item in the house. Environmental laws are also becoming much more restrictive on home owners who sell with radon gas, and lead base paint and pipes that are prevalent in many of Naperville’s older homes. Realtors know the laws and have numerous high tech sales tools that are not available to sellers acting alone and are necessary in today’s market. They can get you the results you need.