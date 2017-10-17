UPDATE, October 17, 2017 / Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO, of Landmarks Illinois, responds to the Chicago Tribune with letter to the editor titled, “Preservation a win for Naperville, not an overreach.” (To date, this letter to the editor featured online has not appeared in print.)

UPDATE, October 13, 2017 / The Editorial Board at the Chicago Tribune takes an online view of the Old Nichols landmark, “How Naperville trampled on Property Rights.” (The editorial that stirred up considerable conversation was published in print on October 16, 2017.)

UPDATE, Sept. 26, 2017 / Naperville Central High School student writer reports for Central Times: Naperville city council grants Old Nichols Library monument status after months of heated debate.

UPDATE, Sept. 20, 2017 / After thoughtful and educational deliberation all around on Sept. 19, 2017, the Naperville City Council voted 6-3 to designate Old Nichols Library as a local landmark, against the wishes of the owner and developers of the property who announced in opening remarks that they were pulling their petition for development approval previously submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Above / During the Sept. 19 City Council meeting with standing room only, Ann Lord was among 40 speakers, pro and con, that addressed the Historic Preservation Commission recommendation to landmark Old Nichols.

Council members John Krummen, Becky Anderson, Rebecca Boyd-Obarski, Judy Brodhead, Paul Hinterlong and Patty Gustin supported the landmark designation, an identification that means any exterior changes to the architecturally significant structure will require a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) from the Naperville Historic Preservation Commission.

Old Nichols Library marked its 119th year at 110 S. Washington St. on Fri., Sept. 22, 2017.

ICYMI: RELATED POST Click here for a little recent history.

Timeline highlights intentions of J. L. Nichols’ gift

August 18, 1895 / Death of James L. Nichols I at age 44. Brief Bio: The German immigrant born May 3, 1851, arrived in Naperville in 1876 where he was graduated from North-Western College (now North Central College) in 1880. More than a million copies of his Business Guide (first published in 1886) were sold. Nichols founded Naperville Lounge Company (became Kroehler Manufacturing Co.) on March 9, 1893. At home in Naperville as an entrepreneur, publisher, North Central College professor and philanthropist, Nichols’ will bequeathed $10,000 to the City of Naperville “to purchase a suitable lot within the corporate limits of the city and erecting thereon a suitable library building, said building to be used for a public, free reading room and library by the inhabitants of the city.”

April 12, 1897 / City Council agrees to the terms and conditions of J.L. Nichols will and codicils and agreed that the bequeathed money would be “used for the purposes specified [in the will] and to no other.”

July 20, 1897 / Naperville City Council agrees to purchase land from C. B. Clark, to be used for the new library building and as a gateway to Central Park (the site on Washington St. where the building now sits).

August 9, 1897 / City of Naperville purchases the land for Nichols Library from Carlos B. Clark. Deed number 64844 includes this language, “The consideration for the Purchase of said premises was Paid from the Legacy bequeath to the grantee herein by said third clause of said last will and testament and the title to the premises above-described is held by the grantee here in named in trust for the uses and purposes specified in said third clause of said Last will and Testament, and the Title to the Premises above described is held by the grantee herein named in trust for the uses and Purposes specified in said third clause of said Last will and testament and subject to the conditions imposed therein by the first clause of the codicil thereto, and is expressly understood and agreed by and between the parties to this conveyance that, in case said Lot or the Building thereon or both Should be diverted to any other use and purpose than that Provided in said third clause of said Last will and Testament therein such case the said premises and all the buildings and improvements erected thereon shall revert to and become the Property of the heirs and the devisees of said James L. Nichols, deceased.”

September 22, 1898 / Nichols Library opens its doors in the heart of Naperville.

December 9, 1962 / A new $175,000 wing is added to the south of the original structure.

1977 / Nichols Library building is located within the National Register of Historic Places district, established for downtown Naperville.

March 11, 1986 / New Nichols Library opens at 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

(City and Naperville Park District use Old Nichols building for various programs from 1986 to 1996. In 1995, City Council discusses/promotes sale of property with restrictive covenants.)

March 14, 1996 / City of Naperville deeded the property to Truth Lutheran Church and placed covenants and restrictions that were to run with the land “for the benefit of the City of Naperville, its successors, assigns or agents.” With the placement of covenants and ownership by the church, the public at large was not concerned about future demolition.

The covenants state:

1) That current and future owners of the property “shall retain, protect and maintain in its present condition in perpetuity the Washington Street facade of the original ‘Old Library Building,’ including the USGS bench mark in the northwest corner of the building in its present state.”

2) That current and future owners of the property “shall further retain, protect and maintain in its present condition in perpetuity, the interior facade of the Washington Street entrance foyer of the original ‘Old Library Building.”

2013-2014 / Somewhere within this time frame, the developer says he began talking/meeting with City staff as well as the leadership of the Truth Lutheran Church to put together a deal to build them a new church at a new location so he could redevelop the property at 110 S. Washington. (Residents/preservationists at-large were unaware of the interests.)

March 1, 2017 / With existing restrictive covenants (See above), Truth Lutheran sells the property to Great Central Properties III, LLC.

April 7, 2017 / News about the sale of Old Nichols creates a buzz among local business leaders during lunchtime announcement with public officials about Patel Brothers’ revitalizing the vacant Menard’s property at Ogden and Jefferson to open a grocery and more.

May 10, 2017 & May 12, 2017 / Published newspaper stories attract attention about new developments for Old Nichols and its property.

May 13, 2017 / Save Old Nichols Library Petition was published online by preservation advocate Barbara Hower.

May 16, 2017 / Developer/Great Central Properties hosts Community Open House at Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, 55 S. Main Street, the same evening as a regularly-scheduled City Council Meeting at 7PM, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street.

June 5, 2017 / Barbara Hower and Charlie Wilkins submit application for Landmark designation to go before Historic Preservation Commission at earliest available time.

June 23, 2017 / Save Old Nichols Group and Landmarks Illinois coordinate Limited Condition Assessment on with members of the Association of Preservation Technology to evaluate the current condition of the building’s exterior envelope.

August 2, 2017 / Public hearing is set before Planning and Zoning Commission to consider variance requests from developer. PZC votes to approve developer’s request to continue on Sept. 6, 2017.

August 8, 2017 / Final report submitted by the Association of Preservation Technology with evaluation of the current condition of the building. “Generally, the Old Nichols Library Building is in good to serviceable condition. Isolated repairs and continued maintenance are recommended to limit water infiltration and associated minor deterioration.” Removal and replacement of three units of windows as well as the roof are recommended as top priorities. (Full report is available.)

August 13, 2017 / Save Old Nichols group hosts Community Open House at Nichols Library. Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, City Council members, a Park District Commissioner, City Officials, developer’s representatives and nearly 100 interested residents attend.

August 22, 2017 / Landmark hearing with Historic Preservation Commission. Request meets HPC criteria to designate the property located at 110 S. Washington Street (the original Nichols Library built in 1898) as a landmark. Recommendation advances to City Council.

August 31, 2017 / City Manager’s Memorandum Aug. 31, 2017, the attorney for the developer of 110 S. Washington requested on Aug. 25, 2017, that their landmark discussion be continued from the Sept. 5 to Sept. 19, 2017 City Council meeting; and additionally that their Planning and Zoning Commission case be continued from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4, 2017. The developer is seeking additional time to secure co-counsel and to prepare.

September 5, 2017 / Developer’s case regarding landmark discussion is continued until Sept. 19, 2017.

September 6, 2017 / Developer’s case with request for variance before Planning and Zoning Commission is continued until Oct. 4, 2017.

September 13, 2017 / According to the City Council Agenda Memorandum, the developer requests City Council’s Landmark hearing scheduled for September 19 to be rescheduled until November 7, 2017.

September 14, 2017 / Save Old Nichols grassroots organization is notified that its application for nonprofit status has been received by the State of Illinois and sent to the IRS to go through the approval process to become a 501 (c) 3 foundation.

September 17, 2017 / Group not related to “Save Old Nichols” runs full page ad promoting Nichols Place redevelopment as preservation.

September 18, 2017 / “Save Old Nichols” grassroots organization has attracted more than 1,600 signatures (online and printed petitions) with many comments from residents and individuals with connections to Naperville.

September 19, 2017 / The public is invited to attend the Naperville City Council Meeting at 7PM Tues., September 19, 2017.

After the Consent Agenda and Public Hearings, the City of Naperville Meeting Agenda for City Council on September 19, 2017, starts with…

K. OLD BUSINESS:

L. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

Consider the Recommendation of the Historic Preservation Commission to Designate the Old Nichols Library located at 110 S. Washington Street as a Landmark in Accordance with Section 6-11-3 (Designation of

Landmarks) of the Naperville Municipal Code – HPC 17-3045 and Consider the Owner’s Request to Table the Matter to November 7, 2017.

Link to City Council Agenda with many items that welcome public comments this week.

Sources: Newspaper Stories, City Council, PZC, HPC Agendas & Meetings, Naperville Archives, J.L. Nichols Will, Deed, etc.

PN’s website is chock full of links to Old Nichols stories, opinions and photos. Click here to see a long list.

October 13, 2017 / The Editorial Board at the Chicago Tribune takes an online view of Old Nichols, “How Naperville trampled on Property Rights.” (The editorial that stirred up considerable conversation was published in print on October 16, 2017.)

October 17, 2017 / Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO, of Landmarks Illinois, responds to the Chicago Tribune with letter to the editor titled, “Preservation a win for Naperville, not an overreach.”

Pay attention & participate

We the people are truly blessed to live in a community where residents care, engage in civil discourse and debate public issues that they hold dear and value as significant.

We are also mindful that editorial boards present opinions. Instead of hard facts representing both sides, editorials sometimes are based only on the information that supports the opinion of the editorial board. Other times editorials are based on emotion. It’s the very nature of an editorial opinion to have emotion. Furthermore, many folks come into the discussion late without taking time to know the entire timeline of facts before they create their opinions. And so it goes.

When it comes to important issues before City Council meetings in the future, consider signing up to comment, present solutions and remember the words of Mayor Steve Chirico regarding decorum at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, “No cheers or jeers. No applause.”

—PN, Stephanie Penick

RELATED POSTS / Greetings to PN regarding Old Nichols since Sept. 1, 2017…Find letters from Peggy Frank, Bill Anderson, Ron Keller, Beverly and Tom George, Bill Simon, Alva Jean Tannery-Chastain, Charles E. “Doc” Geitner, Jane Burke and more.

“A country without a past has the emptiness of a barren continent; and a city without old buildings is like a man without a memory.” —Graeme Shankland, British Architect (1917-1984)